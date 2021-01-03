January 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 3, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton both report fewer active cases along with no change in hospitalizations. Oakville records one new death, which is the only death in the region.
Canada has received 420K doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but only one quarter have been administered. Ontario vaccinates approximately 4,300 people per day. Of its population Canada has vaccinated 0.3%, US has vaccinated 1.3%, and Israel has vaccinated 12% .
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville and Halton both report a drop in active cases
- There is one new death in Halton which occurred in Oakville
- Halton records two less outbreaks
- 93% of both acute care and ICU beds are occupied in Halton
- Effective reproduction rate in Halton is 1.2
- Testing positivity rate is 4.8%
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 2, 2021. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)
- 173 active cases - minus 3
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2,093 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 42 deaths - plus 1
- 1,878 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 21
- 1,920 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 636 active cases - minus 14
- 61 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 6,229 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69
- 117 deaths - plus 1
- 5,476 recoveries (87.9% of all cases) - plus 84
- 5,593 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.7% of cases
- 39 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario new cases drops below 3,000
- 29 additional institutional outbreaks are recorded in the province.
- Of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, Ontario ranks 8th among the country's provinces.
- Hospitalizations in the province may be underreported due to the holiday
- Day 9 of province wide lockdown
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 23,611 active cases - plus 764
- 988 people hospitalized - minus 5
- 37,500+ people vaccinated - plus ~4,300
- 190,962 confirmed cases - plus 2,964
- 162,701 recovered cases - plus 2,175
- 4,650 deaths - plus 25 (15 LTC residents)
- 165,151 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 49,803 tests conducted, coming back 5.6% positive
- 329 people in ICU - plus 7
- 228 people on ventilators - plus 8
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,711 total outbreaks reported - plus 34
- 417 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 26
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada records over 600K cases
- Canada has delivered 420K doses of the COVID-19, 114K doses have been administered or 0.3% of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccination.
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- In the USA 4.2M doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered protecting 1.3% of the their population.
- 10% of the Israeli population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 80,900+ active cases (unverified)
- 114,000+ people vaccinated or 0.3% of the population
- 601,300+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 15,800+ deaths - plus 106
- 504,600+ recoveries
- 520,400+ resolved cases (86.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 20.4 million total cases (24.1% worldwide)
- 350,300+ deaths (19.1% worldwide)
- 123,600+ hospitalizations
- 4.2 million vaccinations administered protecting 1.2% of the population
- US records highest number of new cases in one day - 291K
World coronavirus update
- 84.5 million cases globally
- 1.84 million+ deaths
- 12.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered