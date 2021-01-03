January 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, January 3, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton both report fewer active cases along with no change in hospitalizations. Oakville records one new death, which is the only death in the region.

Canada has received 420K doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but only one quarter have been administered. Ontario vaccinates approximately 4,300 people per day. Of its population Canada has vaccinated 0.3%, US has vaccinated 1.3%, and Israel has vaccinated 12% .

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville and Halton both report a drop in active cases

There is one new death in Halton which occurred in Oakville

Halton records two less outbreaks

93% of both acute care and ICU beds are occupied in Halton

Effective reproduction rate in Halton is 1.2

Testing positivity rate is 4.8%

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 2, 2021. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)

173 active cases - minus 3

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,093 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

42 deaths - plus 1

1,878 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 21

1,920 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 01/21 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 9 3 3 0 15 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 3 0 2 17 3 3 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 8 31 144 19 19 Totals 104 28 12 33 177 22 22

Status in Halton

636 active cases - minus 14

61 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

6,229 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69

117 deaths - plus 1

5,476 recoveries (87.9% of all cases) - plus 84

5,593 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.7% of cases

39 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario new cases drops below 3,000

29 additional institutional outbreaks are recorded in the province.

Of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, Ontario ranks 8th among the country's provinces.

Hospitalizations in the province may be underreported due to the holiday

Day 9 of province wide lockdown

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

23,611 active cases - plus 764

988 people hospitalized - minus 5

37,500+ people vaccinated - plus ~4,300

190,962 confirmed cases - plus 2,964

162,701 recovered cases - plus 2,175

4,650 deaths - plus 25 (15 LTC residents)

165,151 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

49,803 tests conducted, coming back 5.6% positive

329 people in ICU - plus 7

228 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,711 total outbreaks reported - plus 34

417 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 26

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada records over 600K cases

Canada has delivered 420K doses of the COVID-19, 114K doses have been administered or 0.3% of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021

In the USA 4.2M doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered protecting 1.3% of the their population.

10% of the Israeli population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,900+ active cases (unverified)

114,000+ people vaccinated or 0.3% of the population

601,300+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,800+ deaths - plus 106

504,600+ recoveries

520,400+ resolved cases (86.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

20.4 million total cases (24.1% worldwide)

350,300+ deaths (19.1% worldwide)

123,600+ hospitalizations

4.2 million vaccinations administered protecting 1.2% of the population

US records highest number of new cases in one day - 291K

World coronavirus update