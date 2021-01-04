January 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, January 4, 2020 coronavirus update. Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home resident death was recorded, and there was one additional death in the region. Accute care and ICU beds availability is below 5% in Halton, as the number of people in our hospitals grew by 21%.

This is day 10 of the Ontario wide lockdown. Regions that were in Grey Lockdown Level still account for 68% of all new cases. New cases outpace recoveries both locally, regionally, provincially, nationally, and internationally.

Yesterday, 4,800 people in Ontario received one of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton new cases per 100K per week exceeds 100 for the first time, growing at 23.9%.

There are two new deaths in Halton, one of which was in Oakville

South Central Milton remains the most infected community in Halton recording 291 cases per 100K,

Oakville's most infected community records 135.4 cases per 100K and is classified as River Oaks (Tremaine along Dundas to 16 Mile Creek to Upper Middle Road to Eighth Line to Dundas to Ninth Line to Oakville's northern boundary)

4% of Halton's acute care beds are available and 5% of ICU beds are available.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 3, 2021. (Except for hospitalizations, which have been updated.)

184 active cases - plus 11

34 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

2,137 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

43 deaths - plus 1

1,910 recoveries (89.3% of all cases) - plus 32

1,953 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases

7 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Oct 13/20 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 12 3 1 0 16 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 3 0 2 17 4 4 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 8 31 145 19 19 Totals 107 29 10 33 179 23 23

Status in Halton

687 active cases - plus 51

74 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 13

6,363 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 134

119 deaths - plus 2

5,557 recoveries (87.3% of all cases) - plus 81

5,676 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.2% of cases

29 outbreaks - minus 10

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario new cases rebounds to 3,270

Deaths among LTC residents continues to account for 50% of all new deaths, as active outbreaks continue to grow in LTC facilities

Regions that were in Grey Lockdown Level still account for 68% of the new cases in the province

Number of tests drops below 40,000, but positivity rate climbs to 9.7% - the highest rate ever recorded

Day 10 of province wide lockdown

Ontario is now recording on a rolling new weekly average 124.1 new cases per 100K which has increased by 17.9%

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 4, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

24,778 active cases - plus 1,167

1,190 people hospitalized - plus 192

42,419 people vaccinated - plus 4,808

194,232 confirmed cases - plus 3,270

164,775 recovered cases - plus 2,074

4,679 deaths - plus 29 (14 LTC residents)

169,454 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.2%

39,121 tests conducted, coming back 9.7% positive

333 people in ICU - plus 4

194 people on ventilators - minus 34

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,733 total outbreaks reported - plus 22

431 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 14

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

82,900+ active cases (unverified)

4,300+ hospitalized

121,000+ people vaccinated or 0.31% of the population

607,800+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,900+ deaths - plus 106

509,000+ recoveries

524,900+ resolved cases (86.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

20.7+ million total cases

352,300+ deaths

125,500+ hospitalizations

4.6 million vaccinations administered

World coronavirus update