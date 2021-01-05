January 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the Tuesday, January 5, 2020 coronavirus update. Four more people have died in Halton and Oakville is reporting its first outbreak at a child care centre. The region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic.
Ontario's number of active cases, hospitalizations, and ICU and ventilator patients have exploded in the last few days, setting almost daily record-highs as some hospitals reach 100% capacity.
The province has now vaccinated 50,000 as Canada's total approaches 0.5% of the eligible population. Nearly five million Americans have been vaccinated so far.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton Region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic
- An outbreak has opened at an undisclosed Oakville child care centre
- Infectivity in Halton is now above 0.1% of the population for the first time, up 23.9% from last week
- Four more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 4, 2021.
- 196 active cases - plus 12
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5
- 2,165 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 28
- 44 deaths - plus 1
- 1,925 recoveries (88.9% of all cases) - plus 15
- 1,964 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.7% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 757 active cases - plus 70
- 62 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 6,484 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 121
- 123 deaths - plus 4
- 5,604 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 47
- 5,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - plus 10
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases in Ontario are above 25,000 for the first time; a number that's nearly doubled in the last month
- The seven-day average of new daily cases is above 3,000 for the first time
- Premier Doug Ford and Vaccine Task Force leader Rick Hillier give an update on vaccinations in the province
- Regions that were in Grey Lockdown Level before the shutdown account for 68% (over two-thirds) of the new cases in the province
- Hospitals around Ontario are bracing for a surge of patients who broke rules over the holidays (60% of yesterday's patients at one hospital admitted to visiting others over the holidays)
- More than 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Ontario
- Testing is tens of thousands below capacity for the third day in a row
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 25,840 active cases - plus 1,062
- 1,347 people hospitalized - plus 157
- 50,100 people vaccinated - plus 7,700
- 197,360 confirmed cases - plus 3,128
- 166,790 recovered cases - plus 2,015
- 4,730 deaths - plus 51
- 171,520 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
- 35,125 tests conducted, coming back 9.4% positive
- 352 people in ICU - plus 19
- 245 people on ventilators - plus 17
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,748 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 436 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined accelerating vaccine rollout across the country
- New York and Illinois become the fourth and fifth state to report their one millionth infection
- Global cases surpass 85 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 79,600+ active cases
- 148,500+ people vaccinated (0.46% of the eligible population)
- 617,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,192 deaths - plus 118
- 521,400+ recoveries
- 537,600+ resolved cases (87.1% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 20.95+ million total cases
- 355,500+ deaths
- 128,000+ hospitalizations
- 4.8 million vaccinations administered
- Ten states are reporting more than 8% is positive with COVID-19
World coronavirus update
- 86.1 million cases globally
- 1.86 million deaths