January 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 5, 2020 coronavirus update. Four more people have died in Halton and Oakville is reporting its first outbreak at a child care centre. The region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic.

Ontario's number of active cases, hospitalizations, and ICU and ventilator patients have exploded in the last few days, setting almost daily record-highs as some hospitals reach 100% capacity.

The province has now vaccinated 50,000 as Canada's total approaches 0.5% of the eligible population. Nearly five million Americans have been vaccinated so far.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton Region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic

An outbreak has opened at an undisclosed Oakville child care centre

Infectivity in Halton is now above 0.1% of the population for the first time, up 23.9% from last week

Four more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 4, 2021.

196 active cases - plus 12

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5

2,165 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 28

44 deaths - plus 1

1,925 recoveries (88.9% of all cases) - plus 15

1,964 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.7% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Oct 13/20 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 12 3 1 0 16 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 3 0 2 17 4 4 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 8 31 145 19 19 Totals 107 29 10 33 179 23 23

Status in Halton

757 active cases - plus 70

62 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

6,484 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 121

123 deaths - plus 4

5,604 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 47

5,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases

40 outbreaks - plus 10

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Active cases in Ontario are above 25,000 for the first time; a number that's nearly doubled in the last month

The seven-day average of new daily cases is above 3,000 for the first time

Premier Doug Ford and Vaccine Task Force leader Rick Hillier give an update on vaccinations in the province

Regions that were in Grey Lockdown Level before the shutdown account for 68% (over two-thirds) of the new cases in the province

Hospitals around Ontario are bracing for a surge of patients who broke rules over the holidays (60% of yesterday's patients at one hospital admitted to visiting others over the holidays)

More than 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Ontario

Testing is tens of thousands below capacity for the third day in a row

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

25,840 active cases - plus 1,062

1,347 people hospitalized - plus 157

50,100 people vaccinated - plus 7,700

197,360 confirmed cases - plus 3,128

166,790 recovered cases - plus 2,015

4,730 deaths - plus 51

171,520 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%

35,125 tests conducted, coming back 9.4% positive

352 people in ICU - plus 19

245 people on ventilators - plus 17

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,748 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

436 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning Thursday, January 7, 2021

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined accelerating vaccine rollout across the country

New York and Illinois become the fourth and fifth state to report their one millionth infection

Global cases surpass 85 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,600+ active cases

148,500+ people vaccinated (0.46% of the eligible population)

617,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,192 deaths - plus 118

521,400+ recoveries

537,600+ resolved cases (87.1% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

20.95+ million total cases

355,500+ deaths

128,000+ hospitalizations

4.8 million vaccinations administered

Ten states are reporting more than 8% is positive with COVID-19

World coronavirus update