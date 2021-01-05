January 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, January 5, 2020 coronavirus update. Four more people have died in Halton and Oakville is reporting its first outbreak at a child care centre. The region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic.

Ontario's number of active cases, hospitalizations, and ICU and ventilator patients have exploded in the last few days, setting almost daily record-highs as some hospitals reach 100% capacity.

The province has now vaccinated 50,000 as Canada's total approaches 0.5% of the eligible population. Nearly five million Americans have been vaccinated so far.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 4, 2021.

  • 196 active cases - plus 12
  • 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5
  • 2,165 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 28
  • 44 deaths - plus 1
  • 1,925 recoveries (88.9% of all cases) - plus 15
  • 1,964 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.7% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 757 active cases - plus 70
  • 62 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
  • 6,484 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 121
  • 123 deaths - plus 4
  • 5,604 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 47
  • 5,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases
  • 40 outbreaks - plus 10

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 25,840 active cases - plus 1,062
  • 1,347 people hospitalized - plus 157
  • 50,100 people vaccinated - plus 7,700
  • 197,360 confirmed cases - plus 3,128
  • 166,790 recovered cases - plus 2,015
  • 4,730 deaths - plus 51
  • 171,520 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
  • 35,125 tests conducted, coming back 9.4% positive
  • 352 people in ICU - plus 19
  • 245 people on ventilators - plus 17

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 79,600+ active cases
  • 148,500+ people vaccinated (0.46% of the eligible population)
  • 617,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 16,192 deaths - plus 118
  • 521,400+ recoveries
  • 537,600+ resolved cases (87.1% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 20.95+ million total cases 
  • 355,500+ deaths 
  • 128,000+ hospitalizations 
  • 4.8 million vaccinations administered 
  • Ten states are reporting more than 8% is positive with COVID-19

World coronavirus update

  • 86.1 million cases globally 
  • 1.86 million deaths 