January 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, January 6, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports one new death and Halton reports four for the second day in a row. The region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic.

Ontario surpasses 200,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as Premier Doug Ford will consider stricter lockdown measures in Ontario as cases rises amid the shutdown. Chaos erupts amid a mostly mask-free crowd of thousands in Washington D.C. at the Capital Building. Vaccines continue in Canada.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases drop by 10% in Oakville today and hospitalizations in town have dropped by eight this week (all three Halton recoveries today are in Oakville)

Halton Region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic

Chartwell Long-Term Care home and Sunrise Senior Living Retirement home both declare new outbreaks

Infectivity in Halton is now above 0.1% of the population for the first time, up 23.9% from last week

Four more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville (for the second straight day)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 5, 2021.

183 active cases - minus 13

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

2,182 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

45 deaths - plus 1

1,954 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 29

1,999 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases

10 outbreaks - plus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Oct 13/20 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 12 3 1 0 16 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 3 0 2 17 4 4 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 8 31 145 19 19 Totals 107 29 10 33 179 23 23

Status in Halton

759 active cases - plus 2

59 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

6,579 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95

127 deaths - plus 4

5,693 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 89

5,820 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases

40 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

26,064 active cases - plus 224

1,463 people hospitalized - plus 116

60,300 people vaccinated - plus 10,200

200,626 confirmed cases - plus 3,266

169,795 recovered cases - plus 3,005

4,767 deaths - plus 37

174,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%

51,045 tests conducted, coming back 8.5% positive

361 people in ICU - plus 9

246 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,755 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

428 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 8

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

78,600+ active cases

174,500+ people vaccinated (0.54% of the eligible population)

625,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,336 deaths - plus 144

529,400+ recoveries

545,900+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

21.2+ million total cases

359,500+ deaths

131,000+ hospitalizations

Yesterday saw record deaths of COVID-19 in the United States

World coronavirus update