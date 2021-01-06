January 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Pixabay
This is the Wednesday, January 6, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports one new death and Halton reports four for the second day in a row. The region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic.
Ontario surpasses 200,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as Premier Doug Ford will consider stricter lockdown measures in Ontario as cases rises amid the shutdown. Chaos erupts amid a mostly mask-free crowd of thousands in Washington D.C. at the Capital Building. Vaccines continue in Canada.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases drop by 10% in Oakville today and hospitalizations in town have dropped by eight this week (all three Halton recoveries today are in Oakville)
- Halton Region is averaging more than 100 new cases per day for the first time in the pandemic
- Chartwell Long-Term Care home and Sunrise Senior Living Retirement home both declare new outbreaks
- Infectivity in Halton is now above 0.1% of the population for the first time, up 23.9% from last week
- Four more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville (for the second straight day)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 5, 2021.
- 183 active cases - minus 13
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 2,182 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 45 deaths - plus 1
- 1,954 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 29
- 1,999 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - plus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 759 active cases - plus 2
- 59 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 6,579 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95
- 127 deaths - plus 4
- 5,693 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 89
- 5,820 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases
- 40 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Premier Doug Ford will consider stricter lockdown measures in Ontario as cases rises amid the shutdown (on Day 11 today)
- Ontario surpasses 200,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19
- Free, instant testing begins today (in a surprise announcement by Premier Ford) at Toronto Pearson International Airport, but will not be a legal substitute for the new, required, federal negative test
- Active cases in Ontario are above 25,000 for the first time; a number that's nearly doubled in the last month
- Hospitals around Ontario are bracing for a surge of patients who broke rules over the holidays (60% of yesterday's patients at one hospital admitted to visiting others over the holidays)
- Provincial hospitalizations have increased by over 100 for the third straight day
- Testing is tens of thousands below capacity for the fourth day in a row as vaccinations reach 60,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 26,064 active cases - plus 224
- 1,463 people hospitalized - plus 116
- 60,300 people vaccinated - plus 10,200
- 200,626 confirmed cases - plus 3,266
- 169,795 recovered cases - plus 3,005
- 4,767 deaths - plus 37
- 174,562 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
- 51,045 tests conducted, coming back 8.5% positive
- 361 people in ICU - plus 9
- 246 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,755 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 428 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 8
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, 2021
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- Quebec announces new rules to address rising cases
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined accelerating vaccine rollout across the country
- America's Electoral College vote count was halted today after maskless protestors occupied the capital building and forced an evacuation amid large crowds
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 78,600+ active cases
- 174,500+ people vaccinated (0.54% of the eligible population)
- 625,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,336 deaths - plus 144
- 529,400+ recoveries
- 545,900+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 21.2+ million total cases
- 359,500+ deaths
- 131,000+ hospitalizations
- Yesterday saw record deaths of COVID-19 in the United States
World coronavirus update
- 86.8 million cases globally
- 1.87 million deaths