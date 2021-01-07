January 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 7, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports a new death for the fourth day in a row. Active cases continue rising in town and in Halton.
Provincial government extends Northern Ontario's shutdown and delays the return of in-person classes for students. Ontario also reports its most infectious and deadliest day of COVID-19 ever. Canada reaches 200,000 vaccinations as cases rapidly rise around the world.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks
- Halton Region reports exactly 89 recoveries for the second straight day
- Four outbreaks have opened in Oakville this week, including a new one today in an unnamed workplace
- Chartwell Long-Term Care home and Sunrise Senior Living Retirement home both declare new outbreaks
- Two more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 6, 2021.
- 185 active cases - plus 2
- 28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 2,213 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
- 46 deaths - plus 1
- 1,982 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 28
- 2,028 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases
- 11 outbreaks - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 796 active cases - plus 37
- 57 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 6,707 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 128
- 129 deaths - plus 2
- 5,782 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 89
- 5,911 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases
- 39 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario reports its most infectious and deadliest day of COVID-19 ever
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks
- Dr. David Williams says in an update about Ontario's state today: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people"
- Premier Doug Ford us consider stricter lockdown measures in Ontario as cases rises amid the shutdown and Northern Ontario's shutdown is set to end on Saturday
- Ontario surpasses 200,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19
- Hospitals around Ontario experience a surge of patients who broke rules over the holidays (60% of yesterday's patients at one hospital admitted to visiting others over the holidays)
- At the provincial government's current pace, it will take over five years to vaccinate every adult in the province
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 7, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 26,718 active cases - plus 654
- 1,472 people hospitalized - plus 9
- 72,600 people vaccinated - plus 12,300
- 204,145 confirmed cases - plus 3,519
- 172,571 recovered cases - plus 2,776
- 4,856 deaths - plus 89
- 177,427 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
- 65,772 tests conducted, coming back 6.1% positive
- 363 people in ICU - plus 2
- 242 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,779 total outbreaks reported - plus 24
- 438 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Here is a video of Dr. David Williams' update to the people of Ontario:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers beginning today
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- Quebec announces new rules to address rising cases, including curfews
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined accelerating vaccine rollout across the country
- America's Electoral College vote count was halted yesterday after an attempted coup at the capital building, with infections in Washington DC expected to spike as a result
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 79,100+ active cases - plus 500
- 206,800+ people vaccinated (0.73% of the eligible population)
- 633,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,547 deaths - plus 211
- 536,500+ recoveries
- 553,000+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 21.5+ million total cases
- 363,000+ deaths
- 132,500+ hospitalizations
- 21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected
World coronavirus update
- 87.6 million cases globally
- 1.89 million deaths