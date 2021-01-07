January 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 7, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports a new death for the fourth day in a row. Active cases continue rising in town and in Halton.

Provincial government extends Northern Ontario's shutdown and delays the return of in-person classes for students. Ontario also reports its most infectious and deadliest day of COVID-19 ever. Canada reaches 200,000 vaccinations as cases rapidly rise around the world.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks

Halton Region reports exactly 89 recoveries for the second straight day

Four outbreaks have opened in Oakville this week, including a new one today in an unnamed workplace

Chartwell Long-Term Care home and Sunrise Senior Living Retirement home both declare new outbreaks

Two more people died in Halton today, including one in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 6, 2021.

185 active cases - plus 2

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2,213 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31

46 deaths - plus 1

1,982 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 28

2,028 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases

11 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Long Term Care Jan 5/21 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 2 3 17 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 17 0 0 0 Sunrise Senior Living Retirement Jan 5/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 39 145 21 0 21 Totals 110 28 45 183 25 0 25

Status in Halton

796 active cases - plus 37

57 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

6,707 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 128

129 deaths - plus 2

5,782 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 89

5,911 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

39 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 7, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

26,718 active cases - plus 654

1,472 people hospitalized - plus 9

72,600 people vaccinated - plus 12,300

204,145 confirmed cases - plus 3,519

172,571 recovered cases - plus 2,776

4,856 deaths - plus 89

177,427 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%

65,772 tests conducted, coming back 6.1% positive

363 people in ICU - plus 2

242 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,779 total outbreaks reported - plus 24

438 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Here is a video of Dr. David Williams' update to the people of Ontario:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,100+ active cases - plus 500

206,800+ people vaccinated (0.73% of the eligible population)

633,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,547 deaths - plus 211

536,500+ recoveries

553,000+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

21.5+ million total cases

363,000+ deaths

132,500+ hospitalizations

21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected

World coronavirus update