January 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, January 7, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports a new death for the fourth day in a row. Active cases continue rising in town and in Halton.

Provincial government extends Northern Ontario's shutdown and delays the return of in-person classes for students. Ontario also reports its most infectious and deadliest day of COVID-19 ever. Canada reaches 200,000 vaccinations as cases rapidly rise around the world.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 6, 2021.

  • 185 active cases - plus 2
  • 28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
  • 2,213 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
  • 46 deaths - plus 1
  • 1,982 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 28
  • 2,028 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases
  • 11 outbreaks - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 796 active cases - plus 37
  • 57 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
  • 6,707 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 128
  • 129 deaths - plus 2
  • 5,782 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 89
  • 5,911 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases
  • 39 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 7, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 26,718 active cases - plus 654
  • 1,472 people hospitalized - plus 9
  • 72,600 people vaccinated - plus 12,300
  • 204,145 confirmed cases - plus 3,519
  • 172,571 recovered cases - plus 2,776
  • 4,856 deaths - plus 89
  • 177,427 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
  • 65,772 tests conducted, coming back 6.1% positive
  • 363 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 242 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 79,100+ active cases - plus 500
  • 206,800+ people vaccinated (0.73% of the eligible population)
  • 633,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 16,547 deaths - plus 211
  • 536,500+ recoveries
  • 553,000+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 21.5+ million total cases 
  • 363,000+ deaths 
  • 132,500+ hospitalizations
  • 21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected

World coronavirus update

  • 87.6 million cases globally 
  • 1.89 million deaths 