January 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 8, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton today, though Halton's total is up 15% this week. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville and the town reports its 2,000th recovery from COVID-19.
Ontario sets a new record of new cases and tests done in one day. ICU and ventilator patients reach record numbers as some hospital networks (including Toronto) run out of vaccine doses, even with thousands of vaccination appointments booked for this weekend.
Global deaths reach 1.9 million, with Brazil, India and the United Kingdom reaching grim milestones in their reports.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its 2,000th recovery today
- Active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton today, though Halton's total is up 15% this week
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks
- Six outbreaks have opened in Oakville this week, including a new two in unnamed workplaces
- Cogeco has its second widespread power outage this morning (now resolved) disrupting work at home and online learning
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 7, 2021.
- 196 active cases - plus 11
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 2,246 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
- 46 deaths - no change
- 2,004 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 22
- 2,050 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 794 active cases - minus 2
- 53 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
- 6,799 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92
- 130 deaths - plus 1
- 5,875 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 93
- 6,005 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases
- 38 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario sets a new record of new cases and tests done in one day
- Part of today's record-high new case number is 400 extra cases added from a data backlog (though today would have been a record number even without this backlog addition)
- Toronto's hospital network will run out of COVID-19 vaccines later today, urgently calling for more with nearly 10,000 bookings for appointments this weekend
- ICU and ventilator patients in the province are the highest they've ever been (surpassing 350 and 250 respectively)
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks
- Dr. David Williams says in an update about Ontario's state today: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people"
- New outbreaks in senior care and hospitals province-wide are opening faster than the patients can be treated
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,203 active cases - plus 1,485
- 1,446 people hospitalized - minus 26
- 87,500 people vaccinated - plus 2,100
- 208,394 confirmed cases - plus 4,249
- 175,309 recovered cases - plus 2,738
- 4,882 deaths - plus 26
- 180,191 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
- 71,481 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive
- 369 people in ICU - plus 6
- 250 people on ventilators - plus 8
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,779 total outbreaks reported - plus 26
- 451 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13
Here is a video of yesterday's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada has almost 10,000 new cases today, mostly from Ontario and Quebec
- Canada now requires a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- Quebec announces new rules to address rising cases, including curfews
- Vaccinations in Canada will reach 250,000 later today as federal government says the program is about to "step up"
- At today's health briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instead spoke about outgoing US President Donald Trump, calling it "an assault on democracy"
- The United States is averaging nearly two million new cases per week
- Global deaths reach 1,900,000
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 80,250+ active cases - plus 1,150
- 248,300+ people vaccinated (0.88% of the eligible population)
- 642,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,658 deaths - plus 111
- 544,000+ recoveries
- 560,600+ resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 21.69+ million total cases
- 365,500+ deaths
- 132,500+ hospitalizations
- 6.6% of the country's populations has been infected with COVID-19
- 21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected, and only eight states have populations still below 5% infected
World coronavirus update
- 88.2 million cases globally
- 1.9 million deaths
- Brazil becomes the second country to reach 200,000 deaths (after the USA) and India reports 150,000 dead today
- The United Kingdom and Italy become the fifth and sixth countries to report over 75,000 deaths