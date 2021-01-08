CovidAssessment.jpg
An assessment centre in Toronto, Ontario

January 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 8, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton today, though Halton's total is up 15% this week. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville and the town reports its 2,000th recovery from COVID-19.

Ontario sets a new record of new cases and tests done in one day. ICU and ventilator patients reach record numbers as some hospital networks (including Toronto) run out of vaccine doses, even with thousands of vaccination appointments booked for this weekend.

Global deaths reach 1.9 million, with Brazil, India and the United Kingdom reaching grim milestones in their reports.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 7, 2021.

  • 196 active cases - plus 11
  • 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
  • 2,246 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
  • 46 deaths - no change
  • 2,004 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 22
  • 2,050 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases
  • 10 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 794 active cases - minus 2
  • 53 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
  • 6,799 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92
  • 130 deaths - plus 1
  • 5,875 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 93
  • 6,005 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases
  • 38 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 28,203 active cases - plus 1,485
  • 1,446 people hospitalized - minus 26
  • 87,500 people vaccinated - plus 2,100
  • 208,394 confirmed cases - plus 4,249
  • 175,309 recovered cases - plus 2,738
  • 4,882 deaths - plus 26
  • 180,191 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
  • 71,481 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive
  • 369 people in ICU - plus 6
  • 250 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Here is a video of yesterday's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 80,250+ active cases - plus 1,150
  • 248,300+ people vaccinated (0.88% of the eligible population)
  • 642,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 16,658 deaths - plus 111
  • 544,000+ recoveries
  • 560,600+ resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 21.69+ million total cases 
  • 365,500+ deaths 
  • 132,500+ hospitalizations
  • 6.6% of the country's populations has been infected with COVID-19
  • 21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected, and only eight states have populations still below 5% infected

World coronavirus update

  • 88.2 million cases globally 
  • 1.9 million deaths 
  • Brazil becomes the second country to reach 200,000 deaths (after the USA) and India reports 150,000 dead today
  • The United Kingdom and Italy become the fifth and sixth countries to report over 75,000 deaths