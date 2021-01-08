January 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, January 8, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton today, though Halton's total is up 15% this week. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville and the town reports its 2,000th recovery from COVID-19.

Ontario sets a new record of new cases and tests done in one day. ICU and ventilator patients reach record numbers as some hospital networks (including Toronto) run out of vaccine doses, even with thousands of vaccination appointments booked for this weekend.

Global deaths reach 1.9 million, with Brazil, India and the United Kingdom reaching grim milestones in their reports.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its 2,000th recovery today

Active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton today, though Halton's total is up 15% this week

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks

Six outbreaks have opened in Oakville this week, including a new two in unnamed workplaces

Cogeco has its second widespread power outage this morning (now resolved) disrupting work at home and online learning

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 7, 2021.

196 active cases - plus 11

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

2,246 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33

46 deaths - no change

2,004 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 22

2,050 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases

10 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Long Term Care Jan 5/21 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 2 3 17 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 17 0 0 0 Sunrise Senior Living Retirement Jan 5/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 39 145 21 0 21 Totals 110 28 45 183 25 0 25

Status in Halton

794 active cases - minus 2

53 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

6,799 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92

130 deaths - plus 1

5,875 recoveries (86.4% of all cases) - plus 93

6,005 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases

38 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,203 active cases - plus 1,485

1,446 people hospitalized - minus 26

87,500 people vaccinated - plus 2,100

208,394 confirmed cases - plus 4,249

175,309 recovered cases - plus 2,738

4,882 deaths - plus 26

180,191 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%

71,481 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive

369 people in ICU - plus 6

250 people on ventilators - plus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,779 total outbreaks reported - plus 26

451 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13

Here is a video of yesterday's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,250+ active cases - plus 1,150

248,300+ people vaccinated (0.88% of the eligible population)

642,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,658 deaths - plus 111

544,000+ recoveries

560,600+ resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

21.69+ million total cases

365,500+ deaths

132,500+ hospitalizations

6.6% of the country's populations has been infected with COVID-19

21 states are above 7.5% of their population infected, and only eight states have populations still below 5% infected

World coronavirus update