January 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 9, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton's active cases are down for the second straight day as the region reports its 6,000th recovery. These recoveries bring Halton closer to Oakville's recovery rate (which is the best in the region.)
Vaccinations are starting to pick up. More than 1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine and Ontario vaccinates its 100,000th person.
The rest of Ontario, however, is a different story. Even amid the second day or record numbers of testing, the positivity rate has been over 5% for more than two weeks. Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all at record levels and cases are growing exponentially.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its 2,000th recovery today (and Halton their 6,000th)
- Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by 24 in Halton
- New patients at OTMH are coming from other communities
- All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks
- After six outbreaks opened in Oakville this week, four others have ended (more outbreaks are also ending Halton)
- Cogeco had two widespread power outages this week; while now resolved, they greatly disrupted work at home and online learning
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 8, 2021.
- 197 active cases - plus 1
- 30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 2,277 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
- 46 deaths - no change
- 2,034 recoveries (89.3% of all cases) - plus 30
- 2,080 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 770 active cases - minus 24
- 54 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 6,908 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 109
- 131 deaths - plus 1
- 6,007 recoveries (86.9% of all cases) - plus 132
- 6,138 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases
- 35 outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's positivity rate (how many tests for COVID-19 are positive) has been over 5% for more than two weeks - the highest average of anywhere in Canada, ever
- Toronto's hospital network awaits more COVID-19 vaccines, urgently calling for more doses with thousands of booked appointments and more than new 1,000 cases today
- The province says as of today 100,000 people in Ontario have been vaccinated
- ICU and ventilator patients in the province are the highest they've ever been
- All students in Southern Ontario will stay closed for in-person classes a minimum two more weeks
- Premier Ford hints at even more restrictions to be announced on Monday (Dr. David Williams said about rising cases this week: "It's unfortunate because these aren't just numbers - they represent people")
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,691 active cases - plus 488
- 1,457 people hospitalized - plus 11
- 103,200 people vaccinated - plus 15,700
- 211,837 confirmed cases - plus 3,443
- 178,224 recovered cases - plus 2,915
- 4,922 deaths - plus 40
- 183,146 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
- 72,900 tests conducted, coming back 5.3% positive
- 382 people in ICU - plus 13
- 244 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,814 total outbreaks reported - plus 35
- 465 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 14
Here is a video of this week's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada reach 650,000
- 1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine as the federal government says the program is about to "step up"
- Canada now requires a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021
- At today's health briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instead spoke about outgoing US President Donald Trump, calling it "an assault on democracy"
- The United States yesterday had its first day with more than 300,000 new cases, surpassing 22 million in total
- Global deaths reach 1,900,000
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 81,000+ active cases - plus 750
- 289,400+ people vaccinated (1.03% of the eligible population)
- 650,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 16,788 deaths - plus 130
- 551,900+ recoveries
- 568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 22.1+ million total cases
- 370,500+ deaths
- 132,000+ hospitalizations
- 6.7 million people vaccinated
- 6.8% of the country's population has been infected with COVID-19
World coronavirus update
- 89.05 million cases globally
- 1.91 million deaths
- Brazil becomes the second country to reach 200,000 deaths (after the USA) and India reports 150,000 dead today
- The United Kingdom and Italy become the fifth and sixth countries to report over 75,000 deaths