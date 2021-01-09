January 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, January 9, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton's active cases are down for the second straight day as the region reports its 6,000th recovery. These recoveries bring Halton closer to Oakville's recovery rate (which is the best in the region.)

Vaccinations are starting to pick up. More than 1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine and Ontario vaccinates its 100,000th person.

The rest of Ontario, however, is a different story. Even amid the second day or record numbers of testing, the positivity rate has been over 5% for more than two weeks. Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all at record levels and cases are growing exponentially.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its 2,000th recovery today (and Halton their 6,000th)

Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by 24 in Halton

New patients at OTMH are coming from other communities

All students in Oakville and Halton region (elementary and secondary) will continue online classes for another two weeks

After six outbreaks opened in Oakville this week, four others have ended (more outbreaks are also ending Halton)

Cogeco had two widespread power outages this week; while now resolved, they greatly disrupted work at home and online learning

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 8, 2021.

197 active cases - plus 1

30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

2,277 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31

46 deaths - no change

2,034 recoveries (89.3% of all cases) - plus 30

2,080 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Long Term Care Jan 5/21 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 12 2 3 17 4 0 4 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 14 3 0 17 0 0 0 Sunrise Senior Living Retirement Jan 5/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Jan 1/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 23 39 145 21 0 21 Totals 110 28 45 183 25 0 25

Status in Halton

770 active cases - minus 24

54 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

6,908 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 109

131 deaths - plus 1

6,007 recoveries (86.9% of all cases) - plus 132

6,138 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases

35 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,691 active cases - plus 488

1,457 people hospitalized - plus 11

103,200 people vaccinated - plus 15,700

211,837 confirmed cases - plus 3,443

178,224 recovered cases - plus 2,915

4,922 deaths - plus 40

183,146 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%

72,900 tests conducted, coming back 5.3% positive

382 people in ICU - plus 13

244 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,814 total outbreaks reported - plus 35

465 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 14

Here is a video of this week's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

81,000+ active cases - plus 750

289,400+ people vaccinated (1.03% of the eligible population)

650,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

16,788 deaths - plus 130

551,900+ recoveries

568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

22.1+ million total cases

370,500+ deaths

132,000+ hospitalizations

6.7 million people vaccinated

6.8% of the country's population has been infected with COVID-19

World coronavirus update