January 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Saturday, January 9, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton's active cases are down for the second straight day as the region reports its 6,000th recovery. These recoveries bring Halton closer to Oakville's recovery rate (which is the best in the region.)

Vaccinations are starting to pick up. More than 1% of all eligible Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine and Ontario vaccinates its 100,000th person.

The rest of Ontario, however, is a different story. Even amid the second day or record numbers of testing, the positivity rate has been over 5% for more than two weeks. Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all at record levels and cases are growing exponentially.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on January 8, 2021.

  • 197 active cases - plus 1
  • 30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
  • 2,277 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
  • 46 deaths - no change
  • 2,034 recoveries (89.3% of all cases) - plus 30
  • 2,080 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 770 active cases - minus 24
  • 54 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
  • 6,908 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 109
  • 131 deaths - plus 1
  • 6,007 recoveries (86.9% of all cases) - plus 132
  • 6,138 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases
  • 35 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of January 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 28,691 active cases - plus 488
  • 1,457 people hospitalized - plus 11
  • 103,200 people vaccinated - plus 15,700
  • 211,837 confirmed cases - plus 3,443
  • 178,224 recovered cases - plus 2,915
  • 4,922 deaths - plus 40
  • 183,146 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
  • 72,900 tests conducted, coming back 5.3% positive
  • 382 people in ICU - plus 13
  • 244 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Here is a video of this week's update by Dr. David Williams to the people of Ontario:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, January 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 81,000+ active cases - plus 750
  • 289,400+ people vaccinated (1.03% of the eligible population)
  • 650,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 16,788 deaths - plus 130
  • 551,900+ recoveries
  • 568,600+ resolved cases (87.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 22.1+ million total cases 
  • 370,500+ deaths 
  • 132,000+ hospitalizations
  • 6.7 million people vaccinated
  • 6.8% of the country's population has been infected with COVID-19

World coronavirus update

  • 89.05 million cases globally 
  • 1.91 million deaths 
  • Brazil becomes the second country to reach 200,000 deaths (after the USA) and India reports 150,000 dead today
  • The United Kingdom and Italy become the fifth and sixth countries to report over 75,000 deaths