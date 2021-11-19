Jessica's Heartbreaking Story - the experience of abuse and the rediscovery of self-worth

When ten-year-old Jessica came to Radius Child and Youth Services, the treasures she brought with her were few. In her backpack, she carried a stuffed animal she loved, a school paper with a high grade, and a few other cherished possessions. This sweet girl had virtually no family. Her stepfather, who had molested Jessica repeatedly, was now in prison. Her mother struggled to be the kind of parent she always wanted to be and was even homeless at times.

Jessica had been sexually abused by her stepfather from the age of seven. She took her pain and anger out on others with frequent verbal threats and actual physical assaults, especially on her younger siblings. She hoarded and stole food. At her lowest and most desperate point, she was suicidal.

The Children's Aid Society took Jessica and her siblings out of their home, and she was referred to Radius. After a detailed assessment, she was placed in individual and group counselling. Meanwhile, her mother was undergoing therapy in the hopes that one day she would be reunited with her children.

During her treatment, Jessica and her therapists worked on anger management conflict resolution, empathy, trust and acceptance. Jessica struggled at first. She was hostile with everyone. She was never without a huge cloth-covered bag hanging over her shoulder, looking like someone who was carrying the weight of the world with them...and in a way, she was. In the bag, she kept those things that represented the few moments of comfort, happiness and safety in her young life. In addition to the stuffed animal and school paper, the bag contained a photograph of her brothers and her sister; a baby doll with blankets and a bottle, a few items of clothing, a mysterious key to some unknown door and ALWAYS some leftover piece of food from a previous meal.

Jessica had many issues to work on, the biggest being her fear and inability to trust that her own mother would keep her physically and emotionally safe. Fearing that she had to protect herself, she became hateful because that way, no one would ever bother her...no one would ever get close to her. Jessica would be in control and have all the power, just like her stepfather once did.

It took more than a year of intensive treatment to get Jessica to begin trusting others again. Her mother responded well to parenting training, family therapy and counselling and found a new job and an apartment in a safe neighbourhood. It was soon time for Jessica and her family to be reunited.

Jessica was a bit confused by the change in her mother. She was guarded and, for a time, unaccepting of her mother's love. Jessica made progress, though, through her counseling sessions. After several months of individual and family therapy, her teacher noticed a change in Jessica and told her how nice it was to see her smiling so often. With hope in her eyes, Jessica told her teacher, "I'm so proud of my mother.

She worked just as hard as I did so we could become a family again...and I know she loves me."

