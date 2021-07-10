July 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Pexels

This is the Saturday, July 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville News has created a new layout for the weekend edition of our coronavirus update, making it easier to catch up on the most important COVID-19 news from the last week. Here are this week's top five headlines:

#1 - Ontario has announced Step 3 of reopening will begin at 12:01 a.m. next Friday, July 16, 2021, only six days from now. Dozens more businesses will be allowed to open - learn about the full list here.

#2 - Locally, active changes are unchanged, but all other metrics continue improving. Just a few more people need to get vaccinated for us to reach herd immunity.

#3 - 6.7 million people in Ontario and over 16 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, which is more than 40% of the country's total population.

#4 - Delta is now the dominant strain in Ontario, and both the province and Canada confirmed this week its first cases of the Lambda variant; Canada's fifth variant of concern.

#5 - Tokyo has been placed under another state of emergency amid rising Delta variant cases. All spectators will also be banned from attending all upcoming Olympic events, set to begin in less than two weeks.

Finally, cumulative global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed four million people on Thursday.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton no longer updates data on weekends, and data below is from yesterday. Only two active outbreaks are left in the region, and most metrics are moving in the right direction.

One of the last things Oakville and Halton must do to get back to normal is increase the number of people with first vaccine doses - 79% of the eligible population has one or more doses, but the daily average of first doses has been less than 400 per day for the last two weeks. Second doses are moving at a record-setting pace.

Summary of local vaccinations

48% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

638,849 vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 8, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

20 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

67 cumulative deaths - no change

5,645 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

67 active cases - no change

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

232 cumulative deaths - plus 1

17,990 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

× #HaltonON COVID-19 vaccination update: As of Thursday, July 8, 435,804 residents 12+ (79%) have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine and 261,747 (48%) have received both doses. To learn more or book a vaccination appointment online, visit: https://t.co/15KXnALIsP pic.twitter.com/iQDT3IAoFX — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) July 9, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

The most important news from Ontario this week is yesterday's surprise announcement that the province will move into Step 3 of its reopening plan next Friday, July 16 - five days earlier than expected, and less than a week from now.

A press conference earlier this week revealed that between May 15 and June 12 this year, 83% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario were unvaccinated individuals. Almost seven million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.45% of pop.)

At least 6.70 million people are fully vaccinated (45.31%)

16.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 207,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,710 active cases - minus 47

165 people hospitalized - minus 24

178 new cases today

218 new recoveries today

9,245 deaths - plus 8

545,268 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,556 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 63

1,439 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,800 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 61

2,557 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 98

× Expand Province of Ontario

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

In Canada, the Lambda variant is now confirmed with several cases in the country, but in good news, more than 16 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.

Global, cumulative deaths from COVID-19 surpassed four million people. In Tokyo, with less than two weeks before the Olympics will start, the city is placed under a state of emergency and all spectators will be banned from attending events.

Summary of national vaccinations

26.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.64% of pop.)

At least 16.03 million people are fully vaccinated (42.05%)

42.20 million vaccine doses administered - plus 449,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,621 active cases - plus 175

665 active hospitalizations - minus 29

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 829

26,427 deaths - plus 8

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.65 million cumulative cases

604,596 deaths - plus 345

55.4% of people have one dose (64.8% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.9% are fully vaccinated (56.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.77 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

185.29 million cases

4.01 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.36 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: