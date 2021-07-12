July 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, July 12, 2021 coronavirus update. For the first time, no COVID-19 patients are being treated at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, and across the region, there only five down two. Tansley Woods LTC in Burlington has had 25 cases. The region recorded two additional deaths.

The number of new cases per 100,000 per week decreased to 7.8, a decline over the past two weeks of 7.1 percent. Ontario's number is 8.9, down 11.9 percent.

For the second time in under a week, the province recorded no new deaths over the past 24hours. However, there were more new cases than recoveries which pushed up the number of active cases to 1,610. This increase may be attributed to late reporting by Health regions.

Halton has vaccinated 80 percent of eligible residents with one dose, and 51 percent are fully inoculated.

Over 78 percent of eligible Ontarians have had a single COVID-19 vaccine dose, and over 53 percent are fully protected. These vaccination numbers are significantly above what the province announced it needed to move into Step 2, which begins on July 16. Over 79 percent of eligible Canadian have received a single dose, and 49.7 percent are fully inoculated. 64.9 percent of eligible people have had one dose in the US, and 56.2 percent have received two doses.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

51% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

665,480 vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 9, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

18 active cases - minus 2

0 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,671 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,586 recoveries - plus 8

5,653 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,832 variant cases - plus 3

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

47 active cases - minus 20

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus

18,066 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9

234 deaths - plus 2

17,785 recoveries - plus 27

18,019 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,021 variant cases - plus 8

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.65% of pop.)

At least 6.96 million people are fully vaccinated (47.1%)

17.11 million vaccine doses administered - plus 121,653

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 12, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,610 active cases - plus 18

142 people hospitalized - plus 12

547,263 confirmed cases - plus 114

536,402 recovered cases - plus 96

9,251 deaths - no change

545,143 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

15,933 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

155 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - no change

94 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 13

13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,714 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 14

1,440 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,818 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

2,711 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 4

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.78% of pop.)

At least 16.51 million people are fully vaccinated (43.3%)

42.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 285,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,446 active cases - minus 106

694 active hospitalizations - minus 30

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 321

1.389 million recoveries - plus 570

26,438 deaths - plus 8

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.67 million cumulative cases

604,710 deaths - plus 293

56.2% of people have one dose (64.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48% are fully vaccinated (55.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

186.638 million cases

4.03 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.44 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

