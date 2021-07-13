July 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spencer Davis on Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, July 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton is now reporting that 80% of all eligible residents have received a first dose of vaccine.

While the total number of vaccination appointments keep rising at steady rates, only 6% of new appointments are for first doses. To have any chance of reaching herd immunity, at least three-quarters of the remaining, eligible, unvaccinated population in both Oakville and Halton needs to book their vaccine appointments.

More than seven million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, though Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore warns he "absolutely" expects a rise in COVID-19 cases this September, also saying a plan is being written now.

For the first time in almost a year, active COVID-19 cases in Canada are below 5,000, while the country reports more than 17 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated - almost half of the entire population.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

52% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

671,756 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,276

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 12, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

14 active cases - minus 4

Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,670 total cases (confirmed and probable) - minus 1*

67 deaths - no change

5,589 recoveries - plus 3

5,656 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,832 variant cases - no change

1 active outbreak - no change

*Note: one previously case was corrected to negative lower Oakville's total.

Status in Halton

40 active cases - minus 7

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,072 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6

234 deaths - plus 2

17,798 recoveries - plus 13

18,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,023 variant cases - plus 2

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.78% of pop.)

At least 7.12 million people are fully vaccinated (48.16%)

17.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 178,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,548 active cases - minus 62

173 people hospitalized - plus 31

547,409 confirmed cases - plus 146

536,603 recovered cases - plus 201

9,258 deaths - plus 7

545,351 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

17,489 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.8%

145 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 10

95 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 1

12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,745 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 31

1,448 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 8

4,859 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 41

2,752 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 41

× Expand Province of Ontario

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

For the first time in almost a year, active COVID-19 cases in Canada are below 5,000

More than 17 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

Federal government announced they will "ensure internationally accepted proof of vaccination for international travel," but domestic options for travel will be left up to the provincial governments

New cases and deaths are rising in 42 of the 50 states, all because of the Delta variant in areas with low vaccination rates

79.20% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

26.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.95% of pop.)

At least 17.02 million people are fully vaccinated (44.64%)

43.31 million vaccine doses administered - plus 574,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,996 active cases - minus 450

628 active hospitalizations - minus 68

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 759

26,447 deaths - plus 9

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.72 million cumulative cases

605,140 deaths - plus 430

55.6% of people have one dose (65.0% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.1% are fully vaccinated (56.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

187.08 million cases

4.05 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

