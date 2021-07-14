July 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Viktor Forgacs
COVID-19 Update
This is the Wednesday, July 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down by one case today as Halton's is up by one. While the total number of vaccination appointments keep rising at steady rates, only 6% of new appointments are for first doses. 80% of eligible Halton residents have received a first dose of vaccine.
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, with confirmed Delta cases in Ontario now totalling more than 3,000. This accounts for 88% of all new cases being identified in the province, and almost all of them are in unvaccinated people. Ontario's hospitalizations have risen for the last three days in a row.
In better news, Ontario will have reached 50% of the total population being vaccinated by the end of this week, and Canada has fully vaccinated almost 17.5 million people.
Vaccination efforts in the USA have slowed dramatically, now administering fewer than 500,000 doses per day and slowing. At current that pace, the USA won't reach herd immunity until the end of July 2022, more than a year from now.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.
The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville's active cases are down by one today as Halton's is up by one case
- 80% of all eligible Halton residents have now received a first dose of vaccine
- While vaccination numbers keep rising at steady rates, only 6% of new appointments are first doses
Summary of local vaccinations
- 53% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 80% have received at least one dose
- 677,873 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,117
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 13, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.
- 13 active cases - minus 1
- Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,670 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,590 recoveries - plus 1
- 5,657 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases
- 1,833 variant cases - plus 1
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 41 active cases - plus 1
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 18,077 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 5
- 234 deaths - no change
- 17,802 recoveries - plus 4
- 18,036 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases
- 6,033 variant cases - plus 10
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario
- Delta cases in Ontario now total more than 3,000
- Ontario will enter step 3 of the provincial reopening plan this Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
- Hospitalizations have risen in the province for the last three days in a row
- Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he "absolutely" expects a rise in COVID-19 cases this September, and a plan is being written now
- 78.81% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.91% of pop.)
- At least 7.28 million people are fully vaccinated (49.24%)
- 17.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 179,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 1,478 active cases - minus 70
- 174 people hospitalized - plus 1
- 547,562 confirmed cases - plus 153
- 536,819 recovered cases - plus 216
- 9,265 deaths - plus 7
- 546,084 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%
- 29,085 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.6%
- 133 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 12
- 89 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 6
- 13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.
The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 144,755 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 10
- 1,464 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 16
- 4,933 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 74
- 3,057 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 305
Province of Ontario
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- For the first time in almost a year, active COVID-19 cases in Canada are below 5,000
- Nearly than 17.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated
- At current vaccination rates, the USA won't reach herd immunity until July 2022, over a year from now
- 79.32% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations
- 26.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.06% of pop.)
- At least 17.41 million people are fully vaccinated (45.64%)
- 43.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 411,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 4,886 active cases - minus 110
- 617 active hospitalizations - minus 11
- 1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.39 million recoveries - plus 502
- 26,457 deaths - plus 10
- Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.75 million cumulative cases
- 605,551 deaths - plus 411
- 55.7% of people have one dose (65.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 48.2% are fully vaccinated (56.4% of those eligible)
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 187.51 million cases
- 4.05 million people have died worldwide
- At least 3.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: