July 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, July 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down by one case today as Halton's is up by one. While the total number of vaccination appointments keep rising at steady rates, only 6% of new appointments are for first doses. 80% of eligible Halton residents have received a first dose of vaccine.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, with confirmed Delta cases in Ontario now totalling more than 3,000. This accounts for 88% of all new cases being identified in the province, and almost all of them are in unvaccinated people. Ontario's hospitalizations have risen for the last three days in a row.

In better news, Ontario will have reached 50% of the total population being vaccinated by the end of this week, and Canada has fully vaccinated almost 17.5 million people.

Vaccination efforts in the USA have slowed dramatically, now administering fewer than 500,000 doses per day and slowing. At current that pace, the USA won't reach herd immunity until the end of July 2022, more than a year from now.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

53% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

677,873 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,117

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 13, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

13 active cases - minus 1

Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,670 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change

67 deaths - no change

5,590 recoveries - plus 1

5,657 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,833 variant cases - plus 1

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

41 active cases - plus 1

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,077 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 5

234 deaths - no change

17,802 recoveries - plus 4

18,036 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,033 variant cases - plus 10

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.91% of pop.)

At least 7.28 million people are fully vaccinated (49.24%)

17.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 179,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,478 active cases - minus 70

174 people hospitalized - plus 1

547,562 confirmed cases - plus 153

536,819 recovered cases - plus 216

9,265 deaths - plus 7

546,084 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

29,085 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.6%

133 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 12

89 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 6

13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,755 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 10

1,464 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 16

4,933 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 74

3,057 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 305

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

For the first time in almost a year, active COVID-19 cases in Canada are below 5,000

Nearly than 17.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

At current vaccination rates, the USA won't reach herd immunity until July 2022, over a year from now

79.32% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

26.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.06% of pop.)

At least 17.41 million people are fully vaccinated (45.64%)

43.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 411,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,886 active cases - minus 110

617 active hospitalizations - minus 11

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 502

26,457 deaths - plus 10

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.75 million cumulative cases

605,551 deaths - plus 411

55.7% of people have one dose (65.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.2% are fully vaccinated (56.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

187.51 million cases

4.05 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

