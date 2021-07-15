July 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Foter.com health care

This is the Thursday, July 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has zero new cases and a drop in active cases for the second day in a row, but Halton's active cases have risen almost every day this week.

More than 50% of Ontario's total population is now fully vaccinated - that's almost 7.5 million people. In further good news, today's positivity rate among tests done in the province was only 0.5% from over 30,000 tests; the lowest rate in almost a year.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, with confirmed Delta cases in Ontario now totalling more than 3,000. This accounts for 88% of all new cases being identified in the province, and almost all of them are in unvaccinated people.

Canadian vaccinations are still going well, with 17.8 million Canadians fully vaccinated. Total doses administered around the world surpassed 3.5 billion earlier today.

Vaccination efforts in the USA have slowed dramatically, with the USA (at its current pace) unable to reach herd immunity until the end of July 2022, more than a year from now. Tokyo will remains in a state of emergency with only five days before the first Olympic events begin.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville has zero new cases and a drop in active cases for the second day in a row

Active cases are up in Halton for the third straight day

80% of all eligible Halton residents have now received a first dose of vaccine

The pace of daily administered vaccine doses is beginning to slow down, and only 5% of new appointments are for first doses

Summary of local vaccinations

54% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

682,163 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,290

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 14, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

12 active cases - minus 1

Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,670 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change

67 deaths - no change

5,591 recoveries - plus 1

5,658 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,839 variant cases - plus 6

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

42 active cases - plus 1

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,084 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

234 deaths - no change

17,808 recoveries - plus 6

18,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,049 variant cases - plus 16

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.04% of pop.)

At least 7.43 million people are fully vaccinated (50.23%)

17.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 166,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,443 active cases - minus 35

165 people hospitalized - minus 9

547,705 confirmed cases - plus 143

536,987 recovered cases - plus 168

9,275 deaths - plus 10

546,262 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

31,329 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.5%

130 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 3

89 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - no change

13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,762 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 7

1,465 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

4,949 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 16

3,136 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 79

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.38 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.18% of pop.)

At least 17.80 million people are fully vaccinated (46.67%)

44.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 423,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,795 active cases - minus 91

605 active hospitalizations - minus 12

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 494

26,470 deaths - plus 13

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.79 million cumulative cases

605,905 deaths - plus 354

55.8% of people have one dose (65.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.3% are fully vaccinated (56.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

188.12 million cases

4.06 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

