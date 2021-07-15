July 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Foter.com
This is the Thursday, July 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has zero new cases and a drop in active cases for the second day in a row, but Halton's active cases have risen almost every day this week.
More than 50% of Ontario's total population is now fully vaccinated - that's almost 7.5 million people. In further good news, today's positivity rate among tests done in the province was only 0.5% from over 30,000 tests; the lowest rate in almost a year.
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, with confirmed Delta cases in Ontario now totalling more than 3,000. This accounts for 88% of all new cases being identified in the province, and almost all of them are in unvaccinated people.
Canadian vaccinations are still going well, with 17.8 million Canadians fully vaccinated. Total doses administered around the world surpassed 3.5 billion earlier today.
Vaccination efforts in the USA have slowed dramatically, with the USA (at its current pace) unable to reach herd immunity until the end of July 2022, more than a year from now. Tokyo will remains in a state of emergency with only five days before the first Olympic events begin.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.
The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville has zero new cases and a drop in active cases for the second day in a row
- Active cases are up in Halton for the third straight day
- 80% of all eligible Halton residents have now received a first dose of vaccine
- The pace of daily administered vaccine doses is beginning to slow down, and only 5% of new appointments are for first doses
Summary of local vaccinations
- 54% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 80% have received at least one dose
- 682,163 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,290
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 14, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.
- 12 active cases - minus 1
- Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,670 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,591 recoveries - plus 1
- 5,658 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases
- 1,839 variant cases - plus 6
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 42 active cases - plus 1
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 18,084 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7
- 234 deaths - no change
- 17,808 recoveries - plus 6
- 18,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases
- 6,049 variant cases - plus 16
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- As of today, more than 50% of Ontario's total population is fully vaccinated (almost 7.5 million people)
- The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, with confirmed cases now totalling more than 3,000
- Ontario will enter step 3 of the provincial reopening plan tomorrow, Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
- Today's positivity rate among tests is only 0.5% - the lowest in almost a year
- Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he "absolutely" expects a rise in COVID-19 cases this September, and a plan is being written now
- 78.96% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.04% of pop.)
- At least 7.43 million people are fully vaccinated (50.23%)
- 17.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 166,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 1,443 active cases - minus 35
- 165 people hospitalized - minus 9
- 547,705 confirmed cases - plus 143
- 536,987 recovered cases - plus 168
- 9,275 deaths - plus 10
- 546,262 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%
- 31,329 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.5%
- 130 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 3
- 89 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - no change
- 13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.
The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 144,762 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 7
- 1,465 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1
- 4,949 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 16
- 3,136 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 79
Province of Ontario
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- 17.8 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated
- Canada's deputy chief public health officer says the Toronto Blue Jays' return to playing in Canada is "trending in a very good direction"
- At current vaccination rates, the USA won't reach herd immunity until July 2022, over a year from now
- Total doses administered globally surpasses 3.5 billion
- 79.46% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations
- 26.38 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.18% of pop.)
- At least 17.80 million people are fully vaccinated (46.67%)
- 44.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 423,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 4,795 active cases - minus 91
- 605 active hospitalizations - minus 12
- 1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.39 million recoveries - plus 494
- 26,470 deaths - plus 13
- Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.22 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.79 million cumulative cases
- 605,905 deaths - plus 354
- 55.8% of people have one dose (65.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 48.3% are fully vaccinated (56.5% of those eligible)
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.97 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 188.12 million cases
- 4.06 million people have died worldwide
- At least 3.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
