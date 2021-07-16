July 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, July 16, 2021 coronavirus update. After several days of no new cases, unfortunately, five new cases were recorded in Oakville, which pushed the number of active cases in town up by two to 14. Halton also recorded an increase in active cases of four to 46. No COVID-19 patients are being treated at OTMH, and Halton continues to have five patients requiring hospital care.

As Ontario begins its first day of Step 3 of the reopening, hospitalizations dropped again in Ontario to 159 with reductions in patients requiring ICUs and ventilators. Just under 80 percent of Ontario residents eligible have received a single dose, and 58 percent of those eligible are fully inoculated.

Canada's vaccinations are exceeding 1 percent of the total population per day. Currently, 79.6 percent of the eligible population has received one dose, and 54.7 percent are fully immunized.

In the US, the 7-day rolling average for new cases has increased to 26,306, a jump of 69.3 percent from the previous week. Vaccinations in the US also have slowed down. They are increasing the number of fully vaccinated people by just 0.1percent per day.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

55% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

685,815 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,652

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 15, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

14 active cases - plus 2

Zero patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,675 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,594 recoveries - plus 3

5,661 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,842 variant cases - plus 3

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

46 active cases - plus 4

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,097 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13

234 deaths - no change

17,817 recoveries - plus 9

18,051 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,067 variant cases - plus 16

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.23 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.18% of pop.)

At least 7.57 million people are fully vaccinated (51.23%)

17.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 168,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,403 active cases - minus 40

159 people hospitalized - minus 6

547,864 confirmed cases - plus 159

537,171 recovered cases - plus 189

9,2*5 deaths - plus 10

546,262 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

28,126 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.6%

119 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 11

84 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 5

12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,781 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 19

1,465 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,950 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

3,150 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 14

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.30% of pop.)

At least 18.16 million people are fully vaccinated (47.64%)

44.59 million vaccine doses administered - plus 437,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,761 active cases - plus 5

687 active hospitalizations - minus 20

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 412

1.39 million recoveries - plus 393

26,485 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.83 million cumulative cases

606,190 deaths

55.9% of people have one dose (65.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.4% are fully vaccinated (56.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

188.65 million cases

4.06 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

