July 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, July 19, 2021 coronavirus update covering vaccinations, new cases, and hospitalizations for Oakville, Halton, Ontario, Canada, United States and the world.

Vaccinations

In Halton, 80% of eligible residents have received one dose, and 57% have received two. Over 61% of eligible Ontarians are fully vaccinated, and over 79.4% have received one COVID-19 vaccination. Canada has fully vaccinated 56.8% of eligible residents, and 79.8% have had one dose.

New cases

During the last 30 days, Oakville's hardest-hit community is Glen Abbey, which recorded 6.9 cases per 10,000. Halton is recording 6.9 new cases per 100,000 per week, down 12.7% from 2 weeks ago. Ontario is at 7, down 19.5%. There are only two health departments that show weekly increases: North Bay Parry Sound, and Sudbury.

Hospitalizations

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital admitted one COVID-19 patient, and now there are 6 patients requiring hospitalization in Halton. Ontario also recorded an increase of 10 patients to 115 but recorded a decline in patients requiring ventilators. There was no change in ICU admissions.

Travel restrictions

On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

55% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

685,815 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,652

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 16, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

8 active cases - minus 6

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,676 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,601 recoveries - plus 7

5,668 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,842 variant cases - plus 6

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

44 active cases - minus 2

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

18,105 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 8

235 deaths - plus 1

17,826 recoveries - plus 9

18,060 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,992 variant cases - minus 75

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.5% of pop.)

At least 7.92 million people are fully vaccinated (53.5%)

18.2 million vaccine doses administered - plus 91,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,355 active cases - minus 23

115 people hospitalized - plus 10

548,347 confirmed cases - plus 130

537,698 recovered cases - plus 1153

9,294 deaths - no change

546,992 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

11,567 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1%

107 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - no change

69 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 3

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,802 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,466 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,955 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

3,322 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 4

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.5 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.5% of pop.)

At least 18.88 million people are fully vaccinated (49.5%)

45.39 million vaccine doses administered - plus 225,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,621 active cases - plus 10

538 active hospitalizations - minus 37

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 337

1.39 million recoveries - plus 340

26,500 deaths - plus 4

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.89 million cumulative cases - plus 7,400

606,618 deaths - plus 30

56.1% of people have one dose (65.6% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.6% are fully vaccinated (56.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

190.54 million cases

4.09 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.66 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

