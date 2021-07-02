July 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Halton Region from Mount Nemo

This is the Friday, July 2, 2021 coronavirus update. All changes today are from the last two days (48 hours) since no data was reported yesterday in observing Canada Day.

Halton Region reports a 25% jump in active cases since Tuesday, though Oakville's are unchanged. Halton also reports two milestone numbers: cumulative regional cases surpass 18,000, but the number of second dose vaccinations is now over 200,000.

Hospitalizations are down locally but the case numbers in Ontario are down dramatically from the last two days. Workplaces with unvaccinated staff continue driving new cases - four unnamed workplaces in Halton, including two in Oakville, still have open outbreaks.

Youth age 12 to 17 will be able to book accelerated second vaccination appointments Ontario-wide starting next Monday, July 5. Youth in Halton are already eligible to book their second appointments.

Travel restrictions across Canada are being lifted, including Atlantic Canada. But under the continued threat of the delta variant, several national health experts are divided on how fast to reopen the country. More than 12 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Cumulative regional cases surpass 18,000

Several new Oakville services and programs have reopened in Step 2

Four of the six open outbreaks in Halton are at unnamed workplaces (two are in Oakville)

Halton has, as of today, administered 200,000 second doses of vaccine

Summary of local vaccinations

38% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

593,383 vaccine doses administered - plus 17,015 (over two days)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 30, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends. (Today's data is for the last two days.)

19 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,646 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,560 recoveries - plus 6

5,627 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,809 variant cases - plus 2

3 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

64 active cases - plus 14

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,001 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

229 deaths - no change

17,708 recoveries - plus 9

17,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

5,956 variant cases - plus 10

6 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than 15 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario

Step 2 of Ontario's reopening is now in effect

Hospitalizations in Ontario are down considerably in the last two days

Youth age 12 to 17 will be able to book accelerated second vaccination appointments Ontario-wide starting next Monday, July 5

Active cases are below 2,500 for the first time since September 15, 2020 (almost ten months ago)

77.08% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.96 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.40% of pop.)

At least 5.18 million people are fully vaccinated (35.06%)

15.15 million vaccine doses administered - plus 268,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,175 active cases - minus 82

179 people hospitalized - minus 72

545,381 confirmed cases - plus 484

534,472 recovered cases - plus 538

9,196 deaths - plus 28

543,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

25,161 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

190 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 19

125 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 23

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,833 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 389

1,415 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 50

4,628 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 84

1,995 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 86

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.79 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.64% of pop.)

At least 12.39 million people are fully vaccinated (32.50%)

38.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 372,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on June 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

6,578 active cases - minus 684

783 active hospitalizations - minus 104

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 1,005

26,336 deaths - plus 42

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.57 per 100,000 people

"Over the next two months, as many jurisdictions begin to ease public health measures, we expect cases to continue to decline nationally," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, earlier this week.

"However, with current rates of vaccination and the increased transmissibility and severity of the Delta variant, resurgence is still possible if easing of public health measures proceeds too quickly and in-person contact rates across the community increase by 50% or more."

US COVID-19 Update

33.51 million cumulative cases

602,731 deaths - plus 598

54.7% of people have one dose (64.0% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.1% are fully vaccinated (55.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 184 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

182.31 million cases

3.95 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

