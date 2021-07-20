July 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, July 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Several numbers have increased across Halton and Ontario in recent days, like active cases and hospitalizations, but only by small numbers and amounts.

Oakville has an unchanged number of active cases while the regional total is up by five. Halton has now administered over 700,000 doses of vaccine, including both first and second doses. 80% of eligible residents have received one dose, and 57% have received two.

Vaccinations in Ontario and Canada-wide, meanwhile , have hit key thresholds. Eight million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, by new medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore says there are still "2.4 million eligible people in Ontario who haven't received a first dose."

More than half of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated, and the number of eligible Canadians who've received a first dose surpassed 80% today.

On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, the federal government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have:

Completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and;

Who meet specific entry requirements (to be announced at a later date)

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton's active cases rise by a total of five today

Two more hospitalizations are reported in Halton, both in Milton

The region has now administered over 700,000 doses of vaccine

Summary of local vaccinations

59% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

80% have received at least one dose

707,361 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,392

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 19, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

8 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,681 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,606 recoveries - plus 5

5,673 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,818 variant cases - plus 6

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

49 active cases - plus 5

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

18,119 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

235 deaths - no change

17,835 recoveries - plus 9

18,070 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,997 variant cases - plus 5

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's total active cases today decreased by just one case

Dr. Kieran Moore provides a video update regarding Ontario's COVID-19 response, urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to do so as soon as possible

Provincial hospitalizations increases for the second day in a row

79.61% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.61% of pop.)

At least 8.04 million people are fully vaccinated (54.37%)

18.33 million vaccine doses administered - plus 132,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,354 active cases - minus 1

145 people hospitalized - plus 30

548,474 confirmed cases - plus 127

537,824 recovered cases - plus 126

9,296 deaths - plus 2

547,120 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

13,586 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

106 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

71 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 2

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,823 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 21

1,467 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

4,969 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 14

3,340 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 18

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than half of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated

Canadian border measures are easing in August and September this year

Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has done more than 38 million COVID-19 tests

U.S. NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci says "politics" is the reason Canada has surpassed the USA in COVID-19 vaccinations

80.03% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

26.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.67% of pop.)

At least 19.35 million people are fully vaccinated (50.74%)

45.91 million vaccine doses administered - plus 526,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,578 active cases - minus 33

539 active hospitalizations - plus 1

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 724

26,506 deaths - plus 6

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.89 million cumulative cases

606,618 deaths - plus 30

56.1% of people have one dose (65.6% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.6% are fully vaccinated (56.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

190.67 million cases

4.09 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.69 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

