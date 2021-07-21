July 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Wednesday, July 21, 2021 coronavirus update. 60% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated, but active cases have risen in the region by 33% in just the last two days.

This means the Delta variant is continuing spread, mainly among the unvaccinated, and it's leading to more hospitalizations in Oakville, Burlington and Milton. The active cases and hospital patient numbers are going up in small amounts, but it's important to keep practicing public health measures so they don't get higher - whether or not you are fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, the number of new, daily cases has almost levelled with recoveries, meaning the sharp decline of cases from the late spring has slowed down. There was great news today that the number of ventilator patients in Ontario dropped considerably today.

Active cases are down in Ontario but up slightly across Canada. Vaccination programs in Canada continue moving at a great pace, with 55% of eligible Ontarians and almost 20 million Canadians now fully protected from COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton's active cases have risen by 33% in the last two days, the sharpest rise since April

In better news, however, 60% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated

Total hospital patients have been rising in Oakville and across Halton in the last week

The region has now administered over 700,000 doses of vaccine

Summary of local vaccinations

60% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

707,361 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,392

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 20, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

9 active cases - plus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,683 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,607 recoveries - plus 1

5,674 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,828 variant cases - plus 10

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

58 active cases - plus 9

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

18,135 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 16

235 deaths - no change

17,842 recoveries - plus 7

18,077 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,025 variant cases - plus 28

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

11 of Ontario 34's regions reported zero new COVID-19 cases today

Dr. Kieran Moore is urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Province-wide cases on a ventilator plummeted today from 71 to only 50, a nearly 30% drop

79.75% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.73% of pop.)

At least 8.16 million people are fully vaccinated (55.20%)

18.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,334 active cases - minus 20

139 people hospitalized - minus 6

548,609 confirmed cases - plus 135

537,975 recovered cases - plus 151

9,300 deaths - plus 4

547,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.75%

20,750 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.8%

112 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 6

50 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 21

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,922 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 99

1,474 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 7

5,027 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 58

3,693 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 353

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.77% of pop.)

At least 19.67 million people are fully vaccinated (51.56%)

46.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 349,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,614 active cases - plus 36

526 active hospitalizations - minus 13

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 356

26,511 deaths - plus 5

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.98 million cumulative cases

606,991 deaths - plus 373

56.2% of people have one dose (65.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.7% are fully vaccinated (57.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

190.86 million cases

4.10 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.69 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

