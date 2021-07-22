July 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

This is the Thursday, July 22, 2021 coronavirus update. In a reverse of yesterday, active cases are down in Halton but up in Ontario.

Oakville reports no new cases today and the last active outbreak in town has been declared over. After two days of rising cases, active cases in Halton are down by large number today, which is good news after two days of increases.

The Delta variant, however, is continuing spread both in Halton and province-wide. It's important to keep practicing public health measures so they don't get higher - whether or not you are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination programs in Canada continue moving at a great pace, with 55% of eligible Ontarians and almost 20 million Canadians now fully protected from COVID-19.

With the Tokyo Olympics set to officially open early tomorrow morning, nearly 100 positive cases have already been reported, including several in the Olympic village.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports no new cases today

After two days of rising cases, active cases in Halton are down by large number

60% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated

Oakville's last open outbreak was declared closed as of yesterday

Summary of local vaccinations

61% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

720,081 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,180

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 21, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

8 active cases - minus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,683 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change

67 deaths - no change

5,608 recoveries - plus 1

5,675 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,829 variant cases - plus 1

No active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

50 active cases - minus 8

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

18,136 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 1

236 deaths - plus 1

17,850 recoveries - plus 8

18,086 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,028 variant cases - plus 3

3 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.85% of pop.)

At least 8.27 million people are fully vaccinated (55.93%)

18.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 135,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,363 active cases - plus 29

140 people hospitalized - plus 1

548,794 confirmed cases - plus 185

538,124 recovered cases - plus 149

9,307 deaths - plus 7

547,431 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

19,599 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

110 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 2

63 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 13

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,021 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 99

1,479 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 5

5,096 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 69

3,754 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 61

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.89% of pop.)

At least 19.98 million people are fully vaccinated (52.49%)

46.66 million vaccine doses administered - plus 363,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,305 active cases - minus 309

520 active hospitalizations - minus 6

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 356

26,520 deaths - plus 9

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.24 million cumulative cases

607,684 deaths - plus 693

56.4% of people have one dose (65.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.8% are fully vaccinated (57.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

191.77 million cases

4.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.76 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

