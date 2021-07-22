July 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
Face masks mandatory
This is the Thursday, July 22, 2021 coronavirus update. In a reverse of yesterday, active cases are down in Halton but up in Ontario.
Oakville reports no new cases today and the last active outbreak in town has been declared over. After two days of rising cases, active cases in Halton are down by large number today, which is good news after two days of increases.
The Delta variant, however, is continuing spread both in Halton and province-wide. It's important to keep practicing public health measures so they don't get higher - whether or not you are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination programs in Canada continue moving at a great pace, with 55% of eligible Ontarians and almost 20 million Canadians now fully protected from COVID-19.
With the Tokyo Olympics set to officially open early tomorrow morning, nearly 100 positive cases have already been reported, including several in the Olympic village.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.
The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville reports no new cases today
- After two days of rising cases, active cases in Halton are down by large number
- 60% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated
- Oakville's last open outbreak was declared closed as of yesterday
Summary of local vaccinations
- 61% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 81% have received at least one dose
- 720,081 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,180
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 21, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.
- 8 active cases - minus 1
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,683 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,608 recoveries - plus 1
- 5,675 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases
- 1,829 variant cases - plus 1
- No active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 50 active cases - minus 8
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 18,136 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 1
- 236 deaths - plus 1
- 17,850 recoveries - plus 8
- 18,086 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases
- 6,028 variant cases - plus 3
- 3 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases rose in Ontario today
- The Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table says vaccine certificates may be instated for the province
- Dr. Kieran Moore is urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible
- 13 of yesterday's 21 ICU recoveries are reversed today, with the total once again higher
- There are exactly 99 new, reported Alpha variant cases for the second straight day
- 79.89% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.85% of pop.)
- At least 8.27 million people are fully vaccinated (55.93%)
- 18.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 135,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 1,363 active cases - plus 29
- 140 people hospitalized - plus 1
- 548,794 confirmed cases - plus 185
- 538,124 recovered cases - plus 149
- 9,307 deaths - plus 7
- 547,431 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%
- 19,599 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%
- 110 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 2
- 63 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 13
- 10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.
The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 145,021 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 99
- 1,479 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 5
- 5,096 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 69
- 3,754 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 61
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Demand for vaccines in Canada is beginning to dwindle
- More than half of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated
- Canadian border measures are easing in August and September this year, though the US announced today they are extended the border closure on the American side for another month to August 21
- 91 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Tokyo Olympics so far with opening ceremonies to start early tomorrow (EST) and not including athletes disqualified because of testing positive before travelling to Japan
- 80.27% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations
- 26.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.89% of pop.)
- At least 19.98 million people are fully vaccinated (52.49%)
- 46.66 million vaccine doses administered - plus 363,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 4,305 active cases - minus 309
- 520 active hospitalizations - minus 6
- 1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.39 million recoveries - plus 356
- 26,520 deaths - plus 9
- Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.53 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 34.24 million cumulative cases
- 607,684 deaths - plus 693
- 56.4% of people have one dose (65.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 48.8% are fully vaccinated (57.1% of those eligible)
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 185.35 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 191.77 million cases
- 4.12 million people have died worldwide
- At least 3.76 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: