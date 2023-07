July 22, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, July 22, 2023. While new cases of COVID-19 are down in Oakville, Halton's new cases and hospitalizations rose this week.

One person died in Burlington, connected to a new outbreak at Sunrise Seniors Living retirement home. This death breaks the region's six week streak without any COVID-19 related deaths. This same outbreak is the only open one in Halton.

Halton has reported an increase of new cases and hospitalizations for the second week in a row, reversing downward trends seen through most of May and June this year.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending all eligible Canadians get another COVID-19 booster shot this fall. They've announced updated vaccines are expected in the next several weeks.

Halton continues to fall even further behind on current vaccinations: only 6% of Halton residents have a full series of immunization. Among those 50 and under, those fully immunized has dropped to a worrying 2.5% of the population.

Nearly 770 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, though the global rate is finally beginning to slow down. Confirmed global deaths are nearing 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is almost certainly millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

5 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (1 less than last week)

1 person was hospitalized (same as last week)

No new deaths (same as last week)

No active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

Halton COVID-19 Update:

21 new cases of COVID-19 (2 more than last week)

3 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

1 new death (1 more than last week)

1 active outbreak in Halton - no change

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.56 million doses have been administered in Halton

90% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

6% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

57% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

As of April 2023, the province of Ontario is now only providing broad updates on the tracking of COVID-19 data once per week. These updates no longer include concrete, publicly released numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

Listed below are the cumulative numbers up to April 15, 2023, when regular reporting stopped:

There have been 1.60 million cases in Ontario to date

16,404 deaths to date (+36 this week)

812 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+29 this week)

There are 80 people in ICU (+6 this week)

89.85% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.57 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 566,900 active cases in Canada (+700 this week)

2,353 people are currently in hospital (-22 this week)

There are 50,580 deaths to date (+9 this week)

82.65% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

As of May 11, 2023, the United States is no longer tracking new, aggregate daily cases and deaths or new nationwide testing data

U.S. hospitalizations are down just 0.9% this week, deaths down less than 1%

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

768.23 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.95 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

