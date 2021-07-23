July 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Viktor Forgacs
COVID-19 Update
This is the Friday, July 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has only reported one new case in the last 48 hours, but the news is mixed everywhere else.
After two days of rising cases earlier this week, Halton's active cases have now dropped for the second straight day. More than 400,000 first doses of vaccine have now been administered in Halton, not including more than 41,000 residents who got a first dose in another region.
Active cases are up by larger numbers today both in Ontario and across Canada. Canada's active cases report their largest one-day increase in months and US cases have tripled in the last two weeks, including more patients in hospital than any point of the pandemic so far.
But the vaccination news at home continues to be a guiding light: More than 70% of the total population has now had a first dose and more than 20 million people are fully vaccinated.
With the Tokyo Olympics now officially underway, 110 cases connected to the games have already tested positive, including several in the Olympic village.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.
The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- After two days of rising cases earlier this week, Halton's active cases have now dropped for the second straight day
- Oakville has only reported one new case in the last 48 hours
- More than 400,000 first doses of vaccine have now been administered in Halton
- Oakville's last open outbreak is now declared closed
Summary of local vaccinations
- 62% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 81% have received at least one dose
- 725,993 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,840
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 22, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.
- 6 active cases - minus 2
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,684 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,611 recoveries - plus 3
- 5,678 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases
- 1,832 variant cases - plus 3
- No active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 45 active cases - minus 5
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 18,142 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6
- 236 deaths - no change
- 17,861 recoveries - plus 11
- 18,097 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases
- 6,034 variant cases - plus 6
- 3 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases are up in Ontario for the second day in a row
- However, the province reports only a single death today
- The Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table says vaccine certificates may be instated for the province
- Dr. Kieran Moore is urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible
- 80.02% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.97% of pop.)
- At least 8.27 million people are fully vaccinated (56.62%)
- 18.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 1,407 active cases - plus 44
- 137 people hospitalized - minus 3
- 548,986 confirmed cases - plus 192
- 538,271 recovered cases - plus 147
- 9,308 deaths - plus 1
- 547,579 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%
- 19,757 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%
- 105 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 5
- 62 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1
- 10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.
The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 145,148 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 127
- 1,485 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 6
- 5,130 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 34
- 3,885 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 131
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases report their largest one-day increase in months today
- They also report more than 70% of the total population has now had a first dose and more than 20 million people are fully vaccinated
- US cases have tripled in the last two weeks, including more patients in Florida hospitals than any point of the pandemic so far
- 110 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Tokyo Olympics so far, not including athletes disqualified because of testing positive before travelling to Japan
- 80.40% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations
- 26.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.01% of pop.)
- At least 20.32 million people are fully vaccinated (53.31%)
- 47.01 million vaccine doses administered - plus 335,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 4,600 active cases - plus 295
- 517 active hospitalizations - minus 3
- 1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.39 million recoveries - plus 712
- 26,531 deaths - plus 11
- Ranked 69th in global deaths per capita at 70.46 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 34.31 million cumulative cases
- 608,113 deaths - plus 429
- 56.5% of people have one dose (66.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 48.9% are fully vaccinated (57.2% of those eligible)
- Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 185.89 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 192.28 million cases
- 4.13 million people have died worldwide
- At least 3.76 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: