July 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, July 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has only reported one new case in the last 48 hours, but the news is mixed everywhere else.

After two days of rising cases earlier this week, Halton's active cases have now dropped for the second straight day. More than 400,000 first doses of vaccine have now been administered in Halton, not including more than 41,000 residents who got a first dose in another region.

Active cases are up by larger numbers today both in Ontario and across Canada. Canada's active cases report their largest one-day increase in months and US cases have tripled in the last two weeks, including more patients in hospital than any point of the pandemic so far.

But the vaccination news at home continues to be a guiding light: More than 70% of the total population has now had a first dose and more than 20 million people are fully vaccinated.

With the Tokyo Olympics now officially underway, 110 cases connected to the games have already tested positive, including several in the Olympic village.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After two days of rising cases earlier this week, Halton's active cases have now dropped for the second straight day

Oakville has only reported one new case in the last 48 hours

More than 400,000 first doses of vaccine have now been administered in Halton

Oakville's last open outbreak is now declared closed

Summary of local vaccinations

62% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

725,993 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,840

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 22, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

6 active cases - minus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,684 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,611 recoveries - plus 3

5,678 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,832 variant cases - plus 3

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

45 active cases - minus 5

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

18,142 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6

236 deaths - no change

17,861 recoveries - plus 11

18,097 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,034 variant cases - plus 6

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases are up in Ontario for the second day in a row

However, the province reports only a single death today

The Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table says vaccine certificates may be instated for the province

Dr. Kieran Moore is urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible

80.02% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (69.97% of pop.)

At least 8.27 million people are fully vaccinated (56.62%)

18.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,407 active cases - plus 44

137 people hospitalized - minus 3

548,986 confirmed cases - plus 192

538,271 recovered cases - plus 147

9,308 deaths - plus 1

547,579 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

19,757 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

105 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 5

62 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,148 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 127

1,485 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 6

5,130 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 34

3,885 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 131

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.01% of pop.)

At least 20.32 million people are fully vaccinated (53.31%)

47.01 million vaccine doses administered - plus 335,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,600 active cases - plus 295

517 active hospitalizations - minus 3

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 712

26,531 deaths - plus 11

Ranked 69th in global deaths per capita at 70.46 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.31 million cumulative cases

608,113 deaths - plus 429

56.5% of people have one dose (66.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

48.9% are fully vaccinated (57.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 185.89 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

192.28 million cases

4.13 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.76 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

