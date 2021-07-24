July 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spencer Davis on Unsplash

This is the Saturday, July 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville News has a new format for weekend COVID-19 reports, covering the five biggest updates from the past week ranging from Oakville to Halton, Ontario across Canada and beyond. Here's what happened in coronavirus news this week:

#1 - Oakville had great numbers this week: active cases are down, all outbreaks in town have ended and there were two days this week with zero new cases at all.

#2 - The Delta variant is wreaking havoc among those still unvaccinated in Ontario (with active cases going up again) in Canada and particularly in the United States, where new cases have tripled in the last two weeks.

#3 - Canada's vaccination outlook still looks good: More than 70% of Canada's total population now has at least one dose and more than 20 million people are fully vaccinated. 80% of those eligible both in Ontario and nationwide have one or more doses.

#4 - An announcement this week said Canadian border measures will ease in August and September this year, though the US announced they are extended the border closure on the American side for another month to at least August 21.

#5 - The Tokyo Olympics are now underway, but in just a few days there has already been more than 120 confirmed cases connected to the games, including more than a dozen athletes.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After two days of rising cases earlier this week, Halton's active cases dropped for the two days after. Oakville has only reported one new case since Wednesday, the last institutional outbreak has been declared closed.

More than 400,000 first doses of vaccine have now been administered in Halton, but the there are also thousands who got a first dose in another region, meaning 81% those eligible in Halton have a first dose of vaccine.

Halton released a formal goal this week: 90% of everyone age 12 and up being fully vaccinated.

Summary of local vaccinations

62% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

725,993 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,840

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 22, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

6 active cases - minus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

67 deaths - no change

5,678 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

45 active cases - minus 5

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

236 deaths - no change

18,097 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases have gone up the last three days in a row, albeit by small numbers. Still, the trend is concerning as fewer and fewer people are getting their first dose of vaccine.

The Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table says vaccine certificates may be instated for the province. Dr. Kieran Moore is urging the 2.4 million unvaccinated and eligible Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.36 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.10% of pop.)

At least 8.48 million people are fully vaccinated (57.34%)

18.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 124,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,424 active cases - plus 17

137 people hospitalized - no change

170 new cases today

150 new recoveries today

9,311 deaths - plus 3

547,732 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,255 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 107

1,489 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 4

5,140 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 10

3,897 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 12

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's active cases did rise very slightly this week, but are down today. Hospitalizations across the country fell below 500 today, and Canada reached 20 million people fully vaccinated yesterday.

It's another story in the USA, where cases have tripled in the last three weeks. Several states, including Florida, report more patients in the hospitals than any point of the pandemic so far. The Olympics have opened but there's already been more than 120 confirmed cases connected to the games, including more than a dozen athletes.

Summary of national vaccinations

26.73 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.10% of pop.)

At least 20.63 million people are fully vaccinated (54.12%)

47.36 million vaccine doses administered - plus 359,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,573 active cases - minus 27

494 active hospitalizations - minus 23

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 425

26,542 deaths - plus 11

Ranked 69th in global deaths per capita at 70.46 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.38 million cumulative cases

608,403 deaths - plus 290

56.6% of people have one dose (66.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

49.0% are fully vaccinated (57.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 185.89 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

192.28 million cases

4.13 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.76 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

