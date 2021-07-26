July 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Monday, July 26, 2021 coronavirus update reveals that Oakville, Halton and Ontario will likely remain in Step 3 of the province's road to reopening as the Delta variant spreads quickly around the globe but particularly among the unvaccinated in the US. Though fully vaccinated individuals are not becoming severely ill requiring hospitalization, they are contracting COVID-19.

Active cases

Active cases jumped by five over the weekend in Oakville to 11 and Halton up 4 to 49 as the number of new cases per 100,000 per week rose 10 percent over the past two weeks to 6.6 in Halton. The province also recorded 7.6 new cases, up 8.6%.

In Ontario, the number of active cases also rose over the weekend, but more recoveries were reported yesterday than new cases. Active cases also rose in Canada by 63 to 4,152, as 269 new cases were recorded yesterday vs 203 recoveries plus 3 deaths.

Active cases in the US escalate as the Delta variant runs rampant among the unvaccinated. Currently, the US's rolling daily new case average is 40,246, up 46 percent over the past seven days.

Deaths

Halton recorded a new death bringing the number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 to 237. Since the pandemic began, the number of patients in Ontario who have died is 9,316. Canada's death rate per 100,000 is just over 75, and the US is at 186. The world's deadliest country is Peru, recording over 600 deaths per 100,000.

Hospitalization

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is treating four COVID-19 patients, an increase of one. Across Halton, hospitalizations dropped to five, down one. Ontario recorded an increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care but recorded a decrease in ICU patients and those requiring ventilators.

Vaccination

65 percent of Halton residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of three percent from Friday, but those who received a new first dose remain at 81 percent.

× Expand Halton Region

Over 80 percent of eligible Ontario residents received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 66.5 percent are fully inoculated. Canada's vaccination percentages are very similar to Ontario.

US vaccinations numbers have changed little as vaccination hesitancy stalls progress. 66 percent of eligible US residents have received one dose, and 57 percent are fully inoculated. Globally 32.03 million vaccinations per day are being administered.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

65% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

743,523 vaccine doses administered - plus 17,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 23, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

11 active cases - plus 5

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,689 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,611 recoveries - no change

5,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,834 variant cases - plus 2

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

49 active cases - plus 4

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,156 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

237 deaths - plus 1

17,870 recoveries - plus 9

18,107 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,038 variant cases - plus 4

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.26% of pop.)

At least 8.62 million people are fully vaccinated (58.32%)

19.01 million vaccine doses administered - plus 65,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 26, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,429 active cases - minus 21

96 people hospitalized - plus 8

549,447 confirmed cases - plus 119

538,702 recovered cases - plus 137

9,316 deaths - plus 3

547,600 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

11,930 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1%

95 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 3

60 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 3

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,405 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 19

1,492 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,142 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

3,916 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 3

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.77 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.22% of pop.)

At least 20.95 million people are fully vaccinated (54.96%)

47.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 197,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,152 active cases - plus 63

467 active hospitalizations - minus 39

1.426 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 269

1.395 million recoveries - plus 203

26,551 deaths - plus 3

Ranked 69th in global deaths per capita at 70.51 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.38 million cumulative cases

608,403 deaths - plus 429

566.8% of people have one dose

49.1% are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.11 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

194.08 million cases

4.16 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

