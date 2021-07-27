July 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Tuesday, July 27, 2021 coronavirus update shows no new cases in Oakville, and six in Halton. Active cases decreased in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario. Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington discharged their last COVID-19 patient, which means just four people are being treated in Halton hospitals. OTMH is treating three patients. First dose vaccinations in Halton have dropped significantly, as the Halton Public Health bumps up against vaccine hesitancy.

Active cases

No new cases were reported in Oakville, and six in Halton. Over the past two weeks, Halton is recording a 34 percent increase in news cases per 100,000 per week at 7.1. Ontario's is up 7.1 percent at 7.5.

Hospitalization

Joseph Brant Hospital discharged its last COVID-19 patient yesterday, bringing the total number of patients in Halton hospitals to four. Three COVID-19 patients remain at OTMH. Hospitalizations in Ontario increased by 30 percent over the past 24 hours, now sitting at 125. ICU patients decreased by four to 91, and 3 more people required ventilators.

Vaccination

Halton vaccinated 5,722 more individuals, but only 695 were people receiving first doses. Ontario has administered 19.11 million vaccinations, but just a fraction of yesterday's 92,000 vaccinations were 1st doses. With the Delta variant being significantly more contagious than Alpha, it is imperative to fully vaccinate as many individuals as possible to ensure that schools can safely reopen this fall.

Reuters reported Korean and British scientific studies showed the best COVID-19 immune response occurred when vaccinations were mixed between AstraZeneca, followed by an mRNA dose (Pfizer).

The Canadian government announced two campaigns targeting the need for youth to be vaccinated.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

65% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

749,323 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,772

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 26, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

9 active cases - minus 2

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,689 total cases (confirmed and probable) - no change

67 deaths - no change

5,6113 recoveries - plus 2

5,685 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,834 variant cases - no change

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

48 active cases - minus 1

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 0

18,162 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6

237 deaths - no change

17,877 recoveries - plus 7

18,114 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,039 variant cases - plus 1

2 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.26% of pop.)

At least 8.7 million people are fully vaccinated (58.32%)

19.11 million vaccine doses administered - plus 92,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,395 active cases - minus 34

125 people hospitalized - plus 29

549,576 confirmed cases - plus 129

538,810 recovered cases - plus 158

9,321 deaths - plus 5

547,763 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

13,644 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1%

9q people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

63 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 3

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1 (long-term care)

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,412 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 7

1,492 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,142 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

3,921 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 5

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.36% of pop.)

At least 21.34 million people are fully vaccinated (54.96%)

48.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 557,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

4,152 active cases

466 active hospitalizations

1.426 million confirmed and suspected cases to date -

1.395 million recoveries

26,553 deaths

Ranked 69th in global deaths per capita at 70.51 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.54 million cumulative cases

609,012 deaths - plus 500

56.9% of people have one dose

49.2% are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.11 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

194.6 million cases

4.17 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: