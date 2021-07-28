July 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Wednesday, July 28, 2021 coronavirus update shows Oakville's community of River Oaks has been the most contagious area of Oakville over the past 30 days, reporting 4.4 cases per 10,000. During the same time, Halton's most contagious community, Central East Burlington, recorded 13.4 cases per 10,000, likely due to the 32 cases at Village of Tansley Woods LTC.

Active cases

Oakville and Halton's active cases declined to 8 and 46. The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 per week in Halton is 7.4, up 27.6 percent over the past two weeks. Ontario's is up 7.1 percent to 7.5 cases. 17 public health units in Ontario are reporting double-digit increases in the number of new cases per week per 100,000. The Delta variant accounted for 123 of the 154 new cases recorded in the province.

Across Canada, active cases bounced up by 100 to 5,205.

In the US, active cases continue to climb, as 80,000 plus new cases were recorded. Currently, the CDC is reporting that there are 130.7 new cases per 100,000 per week. The US is once again the country recording the highest number of new cases in the world. On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC reversed the decision that it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals not to wear a face mask indoors and now recommends everyone wear a face mask indoors.

Hospitalizations

No new COVID-19 patients were discharged from Halton's hospitals. Eight patients left Ontario hospitals. Across the country, 20 more people were admitted to hospitals. In the US, hospitals in states with low vaccination rates start to fill up with unvaccinated patients, as reported by ABC News.

Vaccinations

On Aug. 16, the vaccination clinic in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital will be closed as Halton winds down its COVID-19 vaccination program. Over 81 percent of eligible Halton residents have received one dose, and 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario has vaccinated over 80 percent of the eligible population with one dose, and 8.77 million people are fully vaccinated.

Canada has administered 48.45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. 26.86 million people have received one dose, and 65.01 percent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.

US has administered 395.97 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The number of eligible residents vaccinated with one dose is 66.8 percent, and 57.6 percent with two doses.

Israel will start vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 who are susceptible to serious health risks or death should they contract COVID-19, as reported by Bloomberg News.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

66% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% have received at least one dose

755,840 vaccine doses were administered - plus 6,491 of which 873 were first doses.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 27, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

8 active cases - minus 1

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,691 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,616 recoveries - plus 3

5,688 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,838 variant cases - plus 4

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

46 active cases - minus 2

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,169 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

237 deaths - no change

17,886 recoveries - plus 9

18,123 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,046 variant cases - plus 7

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.61% of eligible pop.)

At least 8.77 million people are fully vaccinated (67.88% of eligible pop.)

19.2 million vaccine doses administered - plus 94,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,378 active cases - minus 23

117 people hospitalized - minus 8

549,734 confirmed cases - plus 158

539,031 recovered cases - plus 171

9,325 deaths - plus 4

547,763 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

20,527 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.8%

85 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 6

62 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,474 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 62

1,492 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,159 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 17

4,044 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 123

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.92% of eligible pop.)

At least 21.58 million people are fully vaccinated (65.01%)

48.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 278,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,205 active cases - plus 101

460 active hospitalizations - plus 20

1.428 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 550

1.395 million recoveries - plus 442

26,567 deaths - plus 7

Ranked 70th in global deaths per capita at 70.55 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.63 million cumulative cases - plus 80,000

609,441 deaths - plus 421

66.8% of eligible people have one dose

57.6% of eligible people are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

195.26 million cases - plus 614,000

4.18 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,537

At least 3.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 34.32 million

Sources: