July 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Thursday, July 29, 2021 coronavirus update shows Halton with 168 Delta cases. Oakville's and Halton's active cases climbed, as did several regions in Ontario - not by large numbers. The province recorded 8.5 percent more Delta cases over 24 hours. 356,437 Halton residents are fully vaccinated, which means over 100,000 people are still vulnerable to the very contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

New Cases

Halton recorded 7.8 new cases per week per 100,000, up 14.7 percent over the past two weeks. Ontario recorded 7.5 new cases, up 4.2 percent. This is the first time in the last several months that Halton is recording more new cases per 100,000 than the province. Currently, Halton recorded a total of 168 Delta cases. Ontario has 4,421 but added 377 in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive bounced about one percent to 1.3 percent, which has happened in weeks.

The US recorded over 82,000 new cases, and across the world, 595,000 new cases were recorded.

Active cases

Active cases in Oakville and Halton both increased to 9 and 49, as new cases surpassed recoveries. Ontario's actives cases rose above 1,400. Canada's active cases rose by 295 to 5591, a five percent increase.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in Halton remain unchanged for the third day in a row. Ontario now has 105 patients in hospital, a decrease of 12. Across Canada, 18 fewer people were in hospitals. US hospital located in unvaccinated communities continues to see a steady increase in patients requiring hospital care. Senator Mitch McConnell of Mississippi (one of the least vaccinated states) uses his own re-election war chest of $7 million for advertising the importance of vaccination in combatting COVID-19, reported Huffington Post.

Vaccinations

There are now over 356,000 Halton residents fully vaccinated, and 82 percent have had at least one dose. 8.85 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated, and 80.7 percent have a single dose. 81 percent of Canadians have had a single dose, and over 65 percent are fully vaccinated. The number of unvaccinated people remains constant in the US, but they have fully vaccinated over 57 percent of eligible residents. Over 4 billion vaccinations have been administered around the world, as daily vaccinations grow to 35.6 million.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

67% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated - plus 1% (404,900)

82% have received at least one dose - plus 1% (356,437)

761,337 vaccine doses were administered - plus 65,456 of which 783 were first doses.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 28, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

9 active cases - plus 1

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,693 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,617 recoveries - plus 1

5,689 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,842 variant cases - plus 4

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

49 active cases - plus 3

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,182 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13

237 deaths - no change

17,896 recoveries - plus 10

18,133 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

6,053 variant cases - plus 7

1 active outbreak - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.74% of eligible pop.)

At least 8.85 million people are fully vaccinated (67.88% of eligible pop.)

19.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 94,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,424 active cases - plus 46

105 people hospitalized - minus 12

549,952 confirmed cases - plus 218

539,200 recovered cases - plus 169

9,328 deaths - plus 3

548,528 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

19,425 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

86 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 1

60 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 2

8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,508 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 34

1,492 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,161 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

4,421 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 377

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81% of eligible pop.)

At least 21.82 million people are fully vaccinated (65.73%)

48.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 275,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,591 active cases - plus 295

445 active hospitalizations - minus 18

1.428 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 760

1.395 million recoveries - plus 450

26,575 deaths - plus 10

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 70.58 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.77 million cumulative cases - plus 82,000

609,853 deaths - plus 397

66.9% of eligible people have one dose - plus 0.1 percent

57.7% of eligible people are fully vaccinated - plus 0.1 percent

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.39 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

195.88 million cases - plus 595,000

4.18 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,804

At least 4.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 35.6 million

