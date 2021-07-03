July 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: WHO

This is the Saturday, July 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Vaccination efforts continue moving at a great pace in Oakville and throughout Halton, Ontario and across Canada. More than one-third of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated.

Delta variant cases, however, keep rising: total of confirmed delta variant cases in Ontario reached 2,000 today and the number is growing in every province. Several national health experts are divided on how fast to reopen Canada with the continued Delta variant threat.

The USA is bracing for a spike in cases among those unvaccinated after the 4th of July tomorrow. Australia, meanwhile, is experiencing its first serious set of COVID-19 outbreaks, traced back to a single delta variant case a few weeks ago. But there's good news too: global vaccinations are now over three billion.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Tansley Woods long-term care home in Burlington is reported a large outbreak, with 16 confirmed cases in the last three days (all likely of the Delta variant)

Cumulative regional cases surpass 18,000

Several new Oakville services and programs have reopened in Step 2

Four of the six open outbreaks in Halton are at unnamed workplaces (two are in Oakville)

Halton has, as of today, administered 200,000 second doses of vaccine

Summary of local vaccinations

38% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

593,383 vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 2, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

19 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,646 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,560 recoveries - plus 6

5,627 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,809 variant cases - plus 2

3 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

64 active cases - plus 14

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,001 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

229 deaths - no change

17,708 recoveries - plus 9

17,937 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

5,956 variant cases - plus 10

6 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON COVID-19 vaccination update: As of Thursday, July 1, 431,989 Halton residents 12+ (79%) have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine and 209,624 (38%) have received both doses. To learn more or book a vaccination appointment online, visit: https://t.co/7TeGBPoW1h pic.twitter.com/qjgdhADJ20 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) July 2, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

The total of confirmed delta variant cases in Ontario reaches 2,000

In-car driving tests have resumed, but there is six to eight month backlog to book a test due to COVID-19 related cancellations

Hospitalizations in Ontario are up slightly today, but it follows three days of large decreases

Youth age 12 to 17 will be able to book accelerated second vaccination appointments Ontario-wide starting on Monday, July 5

Institutional outbreaks are up for the second straight day

77.22% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.53% of pop.)

At least 5.38 million people are fully vaccinated (36.37%)

15.36 million vaccine doses administered - plus 210,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,113 active cases - minus 62

206 people hospitalized - plus 27

545,590 confirmed cases - plus 209

534,272 recovered cases - plus 262

9,205 deaths - plus 9

543,477 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

17,080 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.0%

183 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 7

131 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 6

13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,867 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 34

1,415 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,631 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 3

2,027 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 32

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than one-third of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated

Several national health experts are divided on how fast to reopen Canada with the continued threat of the delta variant

The USA is bracing for a spike in cases among those unvaccinated after the 4th of July this weekend

Australia is experiencing its first serious set of COVID-19 outbreaks, traced back to a single delta variant case

Global vaccinations surpass three billion

77.87% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

25.85 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.79% of pop.)

At least 12.90 million people are fully vaccinated (33.89%)

38.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 601,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

6,239 active cases - minus 339

774 active hospitalizations - minus 9

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 1,443

26,348 deaths - plus 12

Ranked 67th in global deaths per capita at 70 per 100,000 people

"Over the next two months, we expect cases to continue to decline nationally," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, earlier this week. "However, with current rates of vaccination and the increased transmissibility and severity of the Delta variant, resurgence is still possible if easing of public health measures proceeds too quickly and in-person contact rates across the community increase by 50% or more."

US COVID-19 Update

33.53 million cumulative cases

603,018 deaths - plus 287

54.9% of people have one dose (64.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.3% are fully vaccinated (55.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

182.31 million cases

3.95 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.15 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

