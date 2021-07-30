July 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Friday, July 30, 2021 coronavirus update shows that the number of Delta variant cases in Halton rose by 10 to 178. Active cases grew again in Oakville to 10 and Halton to 57, and one new outbreak was declared in our region. Halton residents need to get vaccinated to ensure a fourth wave doesn't hit.

New Cases

New cases grew by two in Oakville, and 13 new cases were recorded in the region. Halton recorded 6.6 new cases per 100,000 per week, decreasing 10.8 percent from two weeks ago. Ontario recorded 7.5 new cases an increase of 4.2 percent. Across Canada, 903 new cases were recorded, an increase over the past several days.

Troubling statistics

For the second day in a row, Ontario recorded over 200 new cases. The Effective Reproduction Number rose to one, and testing positivity rose to 1.1 percent for Ontario and one percent for Halton.

Active cases

Halton's active cases rose by six to 57, of which a third originated in Oakville. Active cases rose for the second day in a row in Ontario to 1,491, the highest it has been in over two weeks. Canada's active cases surpassed 6,000 for the first time in well over a month, as the country recorded over 500 more new cases than recoveries.

Hospitalizations

No new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in Halton. Three new patients were admitted to Ontario hospitals bringing the total to 108, with no changes in ICU numbers. Patients hospitalized across the country sit at 455.

Vaccinations

Halton administered 5,162 vaccinations, of which 901 were first doses. Ontario administered 83,000 vaccination bringing the total number of Ontarians fully vaccinated to 8.91 million, which means that over 31 percent are still vulnerable. Over 33 percent of Canadian remain vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 as over 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

68% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated - plus 1% (360,715)

82% have received at least one dose - plus 1% (405,802)

761,337 vaccine doses were administered - plus 5,456 of which 901 were first doses.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 29, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

10 active cases - plus 1

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,695 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,618 recoveries - plus 1

5,685 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,843 variant cases - plus 1

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

57 active cases - plus 6

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,195 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13

237 deaths - no change

17,901 recoveries - plus 7

18,138 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,070 variant cases - plus 17

178 Delta variant cases - plus 10

2 active outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.86% of eligible pop.)

At least 8.91 million people are fully vaccinated (68.96% of eligible pop.)

19.37 million vaccine doses administered - plus 83,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 30, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,491 active cases - plus 67

108 people hospitalized - plus 3

550,178 confirmed cases - plus 226

539,348 recovered cases - plus 148

9,339 deaths - plus 11

548,687 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

20,993 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.1%

86 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - no change

59 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for weeks now; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,536 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 28

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

5,161 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

4,565 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 144

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

26.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.15% of eligible pop.)

At least 22.01 million people are fully vaccinated (66.1%)

48.95 million vaccine doses administered - plus 269,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

6,075 active cases - plus 506

455 active hospitalizations - minus 4

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 903

1.39 million recoveries - plus 391

26,588 deaths - plus 13

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 70.58 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

34.72 million cumulative cases - plus 86,000

609,853 deaths - plus 397

66.9% of eligible people have one dose - plus 0.1 percent

57.7% of eligible people are fully vaccinated - plus 0.1 percent

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.39 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

196.55 million cases - plus 623,000

4.20 million people have died worldwide - plus 10,300

At least 4.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 37.26 million

