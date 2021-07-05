July 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, July 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton recorded an uptick in weekly new cases per 100,000 to 9, up 15.4% over the past two weeks. Ontario's dropped to 10.9 cases, down 16.2%.

Active COVID-19 Cases

Oakville's active cases held at 19, and Halton's increased by one to 65. The number of active cases in Ontario dropped below 2,000 to 1,967. The last time active numbers were this low was Sept. 19. Across the country, active cases dropped below 6,000.

Hospitalization

There has been no change in the number of patients in Oakville and Halton's hospitals. Ontario's hospitalizations are decreasing. Hospitalization across the country has dropped to 719.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Halton has administered 615,000 plus vaccinations, translating to 79% of eligible residents receiving one dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated. On June 5, 69% had their first dose, and just 6% were vaccinated.

Over 10 million Ontarians have at least one dose, which is 77% of those eligible. Over 43% of Ontarians have been fully vaccinated. 78% of eligible Canadians received their first dose, and over 40% are fully vaccinated.

The Government of Canada provided funding to Indigenous Primary Health Care Council, University Health Network, and Women College Hospital to help encourage vaccinations among communities where there is vaccination hesitancy.

According to Our World in Data, 24.4% of the world's population has received at least one dose.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

42% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

615,068 vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 3, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

19 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,655 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

67 deaths - no change

5,569 recoveries - plus 9

5,636 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,814 variant cases - plus 5

2 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

65 active cases - plus 1

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,027 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27

231 deaths - plus 2

17,732 recoveries - plus 24

17,963 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

5,983 variant cases - plus 27

3 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.01 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.73% of pop.)

At least 5.68 million people are fully vaccinated (38.45%)

15.7 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,967 active cases - minus 64

155 people hospitalized - minus 7

545,973 confirmed cases - plus 170

534,791 recovered cases - plus 233

9,215 deaths - plus 1

544,006 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

12,949 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

170 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 7

124 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 1

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,955 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 56

1,415 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,632 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

2,041 confirmed cases of Delta variant - no change

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.9 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.93% of pop.)

At least 13.46 million people are fully vaccinated (35.31%)

39.37 million vaccine doses administered - plus 321,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,970 active cases - minus -30

714 active hospitalizations - minus 59

1.417 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 363

1.38 million recoveries - plus 393

26,363 deaths - plus 13

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 70.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update (no update on July 5 for Independence Day)

33.53 million cumulative cases

603,018 deaths

54.9% of people have one dose (64.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.3% are fully vaccinated (55.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

183.56 million cases

3.97 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

