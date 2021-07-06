July 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

This is the Tuesday, July 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down today in Oakville and Halton, but Burlington adds two more hospitalizations and two more deaths - the first in almost a month.

More than ten million Ontarians have now received one or more vaccine doses, while Canada totals more than 40 million administered doses to date. Provincial testing has its highest day in two weeks, but in great news, only 1.1% of those tests are coming back positive.

Fully vaccinated Canadians can now return home from international travel with quarantining, while communities across Canada and the USA are being urged to get vaccinated now to stop the Delta variant's spread.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are down today in Oakville and Halton

Halton reports its first death in more than a month from a delta variant driven long-term care home outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods

Two more hospitalizations and deaths are reported from Burlington

Both of Oakville's active outbreaks are at undisclosed workplaces

Summary of local vaccinations

44% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

623,138 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,070

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 5, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

18 active cases - minus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,657 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,572 recoveries - plus 3

5,639 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,815 variant cases - plus 1

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

63 active cases - minus 2

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

18,031 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 4

231 deaths - no change

17,737 recoveries - plus 6

17,968 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

5,991 variant cases - plus 8

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than ten million Ontarians have now received one or more vaccine doses

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book accelerated second vaccination appointments province-wide

Ontario hospitalizations report a large increase today in a likely one-day spike

Testing has its highest day in two weeks

77.61% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.87% of pop.)

At least 5.88 million people are fully vaccinated (39.78%)

15.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 215,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 6, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,883 active cases - minus 84

202 people hospitalized - plus 47

546,217 confirmed cases - plus 244

535,110 recovered cases - plus 319

9,215 deaths - plus 9

544,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

28,755 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.1%

168 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 2

124 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - no change

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,989 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 34

1,415 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

4,632 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

2,049 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 8

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 40 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide

Fully vaccinated Canadians may now return home from international travel with quarantining

U.S. President Joe Biden is urging all Americans to get vaccinated "to protect their communities from the Delta variant"

78.28% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

25.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.15% of pop.)

At least 14.20 million people are fully vaccinated (37.23%)

40.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 602,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,519 active cases - minus 451

744 active hospitalizations - plus 30

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 665

26,381 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 70.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.53 million cumulative cases

603,018 deaths

54.9% of people have one dose (64.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.3% are fully vaccinated (55.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

183.56 million cases

3.97 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.22 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

