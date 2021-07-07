July 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ian Cockwell July 7th Oakville COVID-19 Update

This is the Wednesday, July 7, 2021 coronavirus update. While local active cases continue declining, the pace of people getting first doses of vaccine has slowed significantly. Burlington is home to almost all of Halton's hospitalizations, while Oakville is home to both of the region's workplace outbreaks.

Ontario reports zero deaths today for the first time in nine months. Over 40% of those eligible province-wide are now fully vaccinated province-wide, totalling more than six million people. Testing positivity also has the best numbers since last summer, with less than 1% of tests coming back positive.

As of today, 14.5 million Canadians are fully vaccinated, with communities across Canada and the USA being urged to get vaccinated to stop the Delta variant's spread.

Global vaccinations approach 3.3 billion, but the Delta variant continues spreading worldwide. Japan is considering both banning all spectators from the Olympics this month and placing Tokyo in a state of emergency.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Growth in Halton's percentage of those receiving has first doses has slowed significantly; the 79% number hasn't changed in almost a week

A Delta variant death is reported from a long-term care home outbreak at Burlington's Village of Tansley Woods

Burlington is home to six of the seven hospitalizations in Halton

Both of Halton's other two active outbreaks are at undisclosed workplaces in Oakville

Summary of local vaccinations

45% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

631,127 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,989

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 6, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

17 active cases - minus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,659 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,575 recoveries - plus 3

5,642 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,823 variant cases - plus 8

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

61 active cases - minus 2

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

18,038 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

231 deaths - no change

17,746 recoveries - plus 9

17,977 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,004 variant cases - plus 13

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

For the first time in nine months, Ontario reports zero deaths from COVID-19 today

Over 40% of those eligible are now fully vaccinated province-wide, totalling more than six million

Positivity in COVID-19 testing is averaging below 1% per day

77.76% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.05 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.99% of pop.)

At least 6.07 million people are fully vaccinated (41.03%)

16.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 201,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,841 active cases - minus 42

201 people hospitalized - minus 1

546,411 confirmed cases - plus 194

535,346 recovered cases - plus 236

9,224 deaths - no change

544,570 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

26,976 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.9%

163 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 5

120 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,338 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 349

1,420 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 5

4,650 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 18

2,222 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 173

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

14.5 million Canadians, as of today, are fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated Canadians can now return home from international travel with quarantining

U.S. President Joe Biden is urging all Americans to get vaccinated "to protect their communities from the Delta variant"

Japan is considering both banning all spectators from the Olympics this month and placing Tokyo in a state of emergency

78.42% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

26.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.28% of pop.)

At least 14.50 million people are fully vaccinated (38.05%)

40.54 million vaccine doses administered - plus 358,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,519 active cases - minus 781

746 active hospitalizations - plus 2

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 665

26,385 deaths - plus 4

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 70.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.58 million cumulative cases

603,656 deaths - plus 638

55.1% of people have one dose (64.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.6% are fully vaccinated (55.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

184.32 million cases

3.99 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.29 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

