July 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, July 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville and Halton rose higher today than the declines reported earlier this week, but they also report a decline in active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ontario announces as of today that over 50% of adults age 18 and older in the province are now fully vaccinated, totalling more than six million people. They also report 83% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario last month were unvaccinated individuals.

More than 15 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, but cumulative global deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed four million people earlier today. The World Health Organization confirms a fifth global variant of concern now in circulation and confirmed to be in Canada: the Lambda variant.

With only two weeks before the Olympics are set to begin, Tokyo is placed under a state of emergency amid rising Delta variant cases. The city also says all spectators will be banned from attending all upcoming events.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville and Halton rose today higher than the declines reported earlier this week

Oakville and Halton both, however, also report a decline in active outbreaks of COVID-19

Dr. Hamidah Meghani provides a COVID-19 video update to Halton Regional Council

Growth in Halton's percentage of those receiving has first doses has slowed significantly; the 79% number hasn't changed since last Thursday

A Delta variant death was reported earlier this week from a long-term care home outbreak at Burlington's Village of Tansley Woods

Summary of local vaccinations

46% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

638,849 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,722

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 7, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

19 active cases - plus 2

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,662 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

67 deaths - no change

5,576 recoveries - plus 1

5,643 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,823 variant cases - no change

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

67 active cases - plus 6

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,049 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 11

231 deaths - no change

17,751 recoveries - plus 5

17,982 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,004 variant cases - no change

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario announces that over 50% of adults age 18 and older in the province are now fully vaccinated

Provincial government remains undecided on specific limits and new rules for Step 3 of the province's reopening set to begin in two weeks

Patients in the ICU and on ventilators report a sharp drop today

Between May 15 and June 12 this year, 83% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario were unvaccinated individuals

77.96% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.17% of pop.)

At least 6.30 million people are fully vaccinated (42.68%)

16.39 million vaccine doses administered - plus 204,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,841 active cases - minus 25

194 people hospitalized - minus 7

546,621 confirmed cases - plus 210

535,577 recovered cases - plus 231

9,228 deaths - plus 4

544,805 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

25,857 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.8%

158 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 5

110 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 10

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,569 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 231

1,436 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 16

4,696 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 46

2,285 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 63

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Global, cumulative deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed four million people

Just over 15 million Canadians are fully vaccinated

The WHO confirms a fifth global variant of concern now in circulation: the Lambda variant

Tokyo is placed under a state of emergency amid rising Delta variant cases; all spectators will be banned from attending all upcoming Olympic events

78.54% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

26.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.38% of pop.)

At least 15.07 million people are fully vaccinated (39.53%)

41.14 million vaccine doses administered - plus 599,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,552 active cases - plus 33

724 active hospitalizations - minus 22

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 565

26,404 deaths - plus 19

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 70.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.60 million cumulative cases

603,958 deaths - plus 302

55.2% of people have one dose (64.5% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.7% are fully vaccinated (55.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

184.82 million cases

4.00 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.29 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

