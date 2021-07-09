July 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler/Unsplash COVID-19 Update

This is the Friday, July 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville are up again for the second day in a row, albeit by small numbers. The better news is that nearly all regional outbreaks have ended, with only two left in Halton.

Ontario makes a sudden announcement that Step 3 will begin next Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., beginning almost a week earlier than expected. Dozens of businesses will be allowed to reopen with some capacity restrictions, some for the first time in almost two years.

While active cases and hospitalizations are have been consistently declining in the province for more than two months, variants of concern are still a threat: Delta is now the dominant strain and Ontario has confirmed its first six cases of the Lambda variant.

6.5 million people in Ontario are now fully vaccinated, which is more than half of all adults. Also fully protected are 15.5 million Canadians, more than 40% of the country's total population. Cumulative global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed four million people yesterday.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville are up, albeit by only a few cases, for the second day in a row

Institutional outbreaks, however, are down in Oakville and Halton

Dr. Hamidah Meghani provides a COVID-19 video update to Halton Regional Council

Growth in Halton's percentage of those receiving has first doses has slowed significantly; the 79% number hasn't improved in more than a week

A long-term care home, Delta variant outbreak at Burlington's Village of Tansley Woods leads to two deaths this week

Summary of local vaccinations

48% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

79% have received at least one dose

638,849 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,722

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 8, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

20 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,665 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

67 deaths - no change

5,578 recoveries - plus 2

5,645 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,829 variant cases - no change

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

67 active cases - no change

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,057 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 8

232 deaths - plus 1

17,758 recoveries - plus 7

17,990 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,013 variant cases - plus 9

2 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario will move into Step 3 of its reopening plan next Friday, July 16 - five days earlier than expected

More than 6.5 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

Between May 15 and June 12 this year, 83% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario were unvaccinated individuals

78.12% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.10 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.31% of pop.)

At least 6.51 million people are fully vaccinated (44.05%)

16.61 million vaccine doses administered - plus 224,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on July 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,757 active cases - minus 59

189 people hospitalized - minus 5

546,804 confirmed cases - plus 183

535,810 recovered cases - plus 233

9,237 deaths - plus 9

545,047 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

26,101 tests conducted with a positive rate of 0.7%

151 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 7

112 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 2

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

144,493 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change*

1,439 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 3

4,739 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 43

2,459 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 174

*As mutations are being examined, the province has rescinded 73 cases. The new cumulative total is shown above.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Global, cumulative deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed four million people

15.5 million Canadians are fully vaccinated

The WHO confirms a fifth global variant of concern now in circulation: the Lambda variant

Tokyo is placed under a state of emergency amid rising Delta variant cases; all spectators will be banned from attending all upcoming Olympic events

78.71% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

26.13 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (68.53% of pop.)

At least 15.59 million people are fully vaccinated (40.90%)

41.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 580,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

5,446 active cases - minus 106

694 active hospitalizations - minus 30

1.42 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 505

26,419 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 68th in global deaths per capita at 70.17 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.64 million cumulative cases

604,251 deaths - plus 293

55.3% of people have one dose (64.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

47.8% are fully vaccinated (55.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 184.77 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

185.29 million cases

4.01 million people have died worldwide

At least 3.36 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

