June 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, June 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Two-thirds of Halton residents have now received their first vaccine dose. Recoveries have outpaced new cases in Oakville and Halton for several days, and today Ontario reports the lowest day of new cases since October last year.

In Halton Region, youth can now book vaccination appointments and those 80+ can reschedule second doses to an earlier date starting tomorrow. Hospitalizations are down in Oakville, and also across Ontario and Canada.

Today is the last day of the current provincial stay-at-home order, with rules changing at 12:01 a.m. tonight. While new provincial cases are low, daily testing has fallen more than 50% in the last two weeks. More than 5% of all Ontarians and Canadians are now fully vaccinated.

Final decisions about Ontario's schools reopening and vaccine mixing rules (changing types between first and second doses) are likely coming later this week, and possibly tomorrow. Cumulative cases worldwide reach 170 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Rescheduling second dose appointments in Halton for an earlier date will come online tomorrow morning for people who are 80 years of age and older.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Over two-thirds of Halton's eligible population has now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Four of the five active outbreaks in Oakville are at undisclosed workplaces

Halton Region has 24 new cases for the second day, but recoveries are also nearly double that number for the second straight day

Beginning tomorrow, those age 80 and up can reschedule their second dose appointments to an earlier date

Summary of local vaccinations

335,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (68% of eligible pop.)

339,342 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,208

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically about those fully vaccinated.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 31, 2021.

48 active cases - minus 2

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,544 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

66 deaths - no change

5,430 recoveries - plus 10

5,496 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

1,763 variant cases - plus 3

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

226 active cases - minus 22

35 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,572 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

225 deaths - no change

17,121 recoveries - plus 46

17,346 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.4% of cases

5,723 variant cases - plus 10

19 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Today is the last day of the provincial stay-at-home order

Ontario reports fewer than 700 cases today for the first time since October 18, 2020

Fewer than 25,000 daily tests have been done in the province for three straight days

A cabinet meeting is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon to finalize a decision on school reopening for the last few weeks of this academic year

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (57.43% of pop.)

At least 740,000 people are fully vaccinated

9.20 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 1, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

11,689 active cases - minus 878

804 people hospitalized - minus 71

532,158 confirmed cases - plus 699

511,703 recovered cases - plus 1,568

8,766 deaths - plus 9

520,469 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.8%

20,262 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

583 people in ICU - minus 34

387 people on ventilators - plus 5

60 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

126,707 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 762

949 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

2,867 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 45

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 5% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to recommend mixing and matching AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines later this week

Peru, following a government investigation, has dramatically increased the number of deaths from COVID-19 in their country

Cumulative global cases of COVID-19 reached 170 million today

Summary of national vaccinations

21.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (56.38% of pop.)

At least 2.13 million people are fully vaccinated (5.64% of pop.)

24.08 million vaccine doses administered - plus 420,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,785 active cases - minus 3,098

2,232 active hospitalizations - minus 84

1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.33 million recoveries

25,528 deaths - plus 56

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.07 million cumulative cases

591,265 deaths

62.6% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

170.42 million cases

3.54 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.58 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide-

