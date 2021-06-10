June 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: WHO

This is the Thursday, June 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are up for the second day in a row, though in very small numbers. All other metrics in Halton, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, are going down.

Provincial government released modelling today showing improvements across Ontario, also announcing that all-ages second dose booking will be moved up next week in delta variant hotspots, including Halton Region. This will apply to anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna first dose on or before May 9, 2021.

As of today, 1.25 million Ontarians and 3.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated - that's more than 10% of the country's eligible population.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Beginning Monday, June 14, anyone in Halton who was vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna dose (regardless of age) on or before May 9 can rebook their second dose appointment to an earlier date.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

391,500+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (71% of eligible pop. )

384,613 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,701

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 9, 2021.

21 active cases - plus 1

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,583 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,495 recoveries - plus 4

5,562 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,774 variant cases - plus 1

2 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

160 active cases - no change

15 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,783 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

229 deaths - no change

17,394 recoveries - plus 25

17,623 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

5,808 variant cases - plus 6

12 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.63% of pop.)

At least 1.5 million people are fully vaccinated (9.51%)

10.62 million vaccine doses administered - plus 182,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,264 active cases - minus 360

516 people hospitalized - minus 55

538,077 confirmed cases - plus 590

522,682 recovered cases - plus 939

8,931 deaths - plus 11

531,613 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.8%

31,423 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.0%

450 people in ICU - minus 16

291 people on ventilators - minus 23

26 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

136,117 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,509

1,128 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 3

4,098 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 25

At least 320 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Ontario will begin step one of its summer reopening plan tomorrow, Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

3.5 million people (10.7% of Canada's eligible population) are now fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July

The United States releases a plan to make and donate 500 million vaccine doses to other countries by summer 2023

The worldwide total of administered vaccine doses surpasses two billion

Summary of national vaccinations

23.91 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.91% of pop.)

At least 3.53 million people are fully vaccinated (9.34%)

27.46 million vaccine doses administered - plus 306,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

21,254 active cases - minus 564

1,750 active hospitalizations - minus 88

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,727

1.35 million recoveries - plus 2,457

25,811 deaths - plus 30

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.22 million cumulative cases

595,625 deaths - plus 324

63.9% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

174.03 million cases

3.75 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.15 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

