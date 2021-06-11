June 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is the Friday, June 11, 2021 coronavirus update. After almost a month of decline, active cases have risen in Oakville and Halton the last three days in a row, with today's increase being the largest in June. Oakville is also home to all of Halton's increased active cases and hospitalizations today.

The good news is vaccination rates are going well, with Halton reporting its 400,000th administered dose today and 72% of residents with at least one shot. A pop-up clinic for youth is also coming to Oakville this weekend.

Provincial government released modelling yesterday showing improvements across Ontario, also announcing that all-ages second dose booking will be moved up next week in delta variant hotspots, including Halton Region. This will apply to anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna first dose on or before May 9, 2021.

Hospitalizations are down in Ontario, but ICU patients make up 90% of Ontarians who remain in hospital with COVID-19, with more than half also still on ventilators.

Active cases in Canada have fallen below 20,000 for the first time in 2021, and nearly four million people (more than 10% of Canada's entire population!) are now fully vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Beginning Monday, June 14, anyone in Halton who was vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna dose (regardless of age) on or before May 9 can rebook their second dose appointment to an earlier date.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

394,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (72% of eligible pop. )

401,182 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,569

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 10, 2021.

24 active cases - plus 3

8 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,590 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,499 recoveries - plus 4

5,566 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

1,777 variant cases - plus 3

2 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

163 active cases - plus 3

17 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

17,807 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

229 deaths - no change

17,415 recoveries - plus 21

17,644 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

5,825 variant cases - plus 17

10 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (63.08% of pop.)

At least 1.5 million people are fully vaccinated (10.41%)

10.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 199,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,184 active cases - minus 280

489 people hospitalized - minus 27

538,651 confirmed cases - plus 574

523,532 recovered cases - plus 850

8,935 deaths - plus 4

532,467 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

28,949 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.0%

440 people in ICU - minus 10

292 people on ventilators - plus 1

25 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

137,307 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,190

1,128 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,099 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 1

At least 350 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Ontario will begin step one of its summer reopening plan today, Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada fall below 20,000 for the first time in 2021

More than 10% of Canada's entire population (almost four million people) is now fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July

The United States releases a plan to make and donate 500 million vaccine doses to other countries by summer 2023

Summary of national vaccinations

24.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (63.57% of pop.)

At least 3.95 million people are fully vaccinated (10.38%)

28.11 million vaccine doses administered - plus 381,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

18,722 active cases - minus 1,532

1,606 active hospitalizations - minus 126

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 985

1.35 million recoveries - plus 2,569

25,881 deaths - plus 70

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.22 million cumulative cases

596,059 deaths - plus 434

64.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

174.52 million cases

3.77 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.15 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

