June 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org June 12th COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Saturday, June 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active and hospital cases and down by one today. Halton confirms they, starting Monday, June 14, will start booking and rebooking second dose appointments for anyone who was vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 9.

Vaccination rates have improved dramatically in the last few weeks, with Halton reporting its 400,000th administered dose today and 72% of residents with at least one shot. Ontario

Hospitalizations are down in Ontario, but 90% of those patients still in hospital with COVID-19 are in the ICU, and more than half of those are also on ventilators.

Active cases in Canada have fallen below 20,000 for the first time in 2021, and more than 4.25 million Canadians (11% of Canada's entire population) is now fully vaccinated,

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book an appointment for Halton's program prioritizing BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Beginning Monday, June 14, anyone in Halton who was vaccinated with a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna (regardless of age) on or before May 9 can rebook their second dose appointment to an earlier date.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

394,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (72% of eligible pop. )

401,182 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,569

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 11, 2021.

23 active cases - minus 1

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,591 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,501 recoveries - plus 2

5,568 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

1,779 variant cases - plus 2

1 outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

148 active cases - minus 15

15 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

17,817 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 10

229 deaths - no change

17,440 recoveries - plus 25

17,669 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

5,828 variant cases - plus 3

8 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (63.49% of pop.)

At least 1.65 million people are fully vaccinated (11.32%)

11.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 195,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 12, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,841 active cases - minus 343

447 people hospitalized - minus 42

539,153 confirmed cases - plus 502

524,362 recovered cases - plus 830

8,950 deaths - plus 15

533,312 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

24,099 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.1%

422 people in ICU - minus 18

277 people on ventilators - minus 15

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

138,697 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,390

1,134 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 6

4,124 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 25

At least 350 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Ontario will begin step one of its summer reopening plan today, Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

× Expand Government of Ontario

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

24.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (63.91% of pop.)

At least 4.25 million people are fully vaccinated (11.22%)

28.55 million vaccine doses administered - plus 418,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

17,973 active cases - minus 729

1,526 active hospitalizations - minus 80

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,440

1.35 million recoveries - plus 2,271

25,904 deaths - plus 23

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.25 million cumulative cases

596,572 deaths - plus 513

64.1% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

174.91 million cases

3.78 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.15 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: