June 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, June 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada vaccination programs appear to be working. As the number of new cases diminishes, and fewer people require hospitalization. The daily number of new deaths is non-existent in Oakville/Halton or dropping into the low double digits for Ontario.

Active cases

Oakville recorded a slight increase in active cases of 2, brings the total number up to 25. In Halton, active cases declined to 124. Now, over 99% of COVID-19 cases in the region are resolved.

Ontario recorded another day of less than 500 new cases surpassed by resolved cases, leaving 5,374 active cases. For the first time, 99% of COVID-19 cases in Ontario are resolved.

Canada's new daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to tumble, with 1,120 recorded.

Hospitalizations

There are two fewer COVID-19 patients in Halton's hospitals. Hospitalization in Ontario increased by 11 patients to 384, but those treated in ICUs or requiring ventilators decreased. Canada recorded 1,408 COVID-19 patients down 119.

Vaccinations

74% of Halton residents aged 12 plus have received one COVID-19 vaccination dose. Halton administered its highest daily number of vaccinations on Saturday, June 12, with 7,269. 3,530 were first doses, and 3,739 were second doses.

New Oakville Vaccination Clinic - Oakville YMCA located at 410 Rebecca Street, on Thursday, June 17. Residents will be able to book appointments at this clinic starting Monday, June 14.

73% of eligible Ontario residents have received one dose, and over 14% are fully vaccinated. Canada has vaccinated 24 million residents with one dose or 73% and fully vaccinated 4.76 million or 14%. As a result, Canada has the highest per capita rate of residents who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

The US vaccination program is worrisome as 52% of Americans have had one vaccination. In addition, Canada is lagging behind other nations, with just over 12% of the population fully vaccinated in juxtaposition to 43% of Americans. Canada's governments took the position that it was best to partially vaccinate as many people as possible.

**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking second vaccinations for residents who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine and AstraZeneca as their first dose. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer & Moderna) is 28 days, and those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

404,300+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (74% of eligible pop. )

421,000 vaccine doses administered - plus Friday-6,355 + Saturday-7,269 + Sunday-6,189

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 12, 2021.

25 active cases - plus 2

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,597 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6 (5+1)

67 deaths - no change

5,505 recoveries - plus 4 (2 days)

5,572 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1,779 variant cases - no change

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

124 active cases - minus 24

13 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

17,845 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28 (18 + 10)

229 deaths - no change

17,498 recoveries - plus 52 (2 days)

17,721 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5,836 variant cases - plus 8

5 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.14% of pop.)

At least 1.89 million people are fully vaccinated (12.85%)

11.34 million vaccine doses administered - plus 135,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,374 active cases - minus 227

384 people hospitalized - plus 11

540,130 confirmed cases - plus 447

525,795 recovered cases - plus 670

8,961 deaths - plus 4

534,756 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99%

13,588 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

340 people in ICU - minus 10

234 people on ventilators - minus 5

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

139,940 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 458

1,137 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,135 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 2

26,443 confirmed cases of mutations - minus 140

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

24.51 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.49% of pop.)

At least 4.76 million people are fully vaccinated (12.52% of pop.)

29.27 million vaccine doses administered - plus 379,999

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

16,638 active cases - minus 644

1,408 active hospitalizations - minus 119

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,120

1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,747

25,939 deaths - plus 17

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.29 million cumulative cases

597,343 deaths

173.23 million have received one dose or 52% of pop.

144.91 million are fully vaccinated, or 43.7% of pop.

64.1% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

175.68 million cases

3.8 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide according to Our World Data

