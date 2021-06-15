June 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Brian Gray Photography June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update

This is the Tuesday, June 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by one in Halton today. Halton, however, is reporting it best day of vaccinations ever yesterday with more than 7,700 administered doses.

Ontario has fewer than 300 new cases today for the first time in nine months and the rolling seven-day average of daily cases is down to 479/day - its lowest since September 2020.

Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations are down considerably today, though up in both Ontario and Canada.

Vaccinations continue to go very well, with two million Ontarians and five million Canadians now fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Halton has received a first dose and global vaccinations approach 2.5 billion.

**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by one in Halton

Halton reports it best day of vaccinations ever yesterday with more than 7,700 administered doses

Rebooking of second doses is now available for everyone (regardless of age and vaccine type) for anyone who's first dose was on or before May 9, 2021

Oakville will open a new vaccine clinic at the YMCA on Thursday this week

Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital reports today it now has zero COVID-19 patients

Summary of local vaccinations

404,300+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (74% of eligible pop. )

428,741 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,700

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 14, 2021.

26 active cases - plus 1

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

5,601 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - no change

5,508 recoveries - plus 3

5,572 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1,779 variant cases - no change

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

123 active cases - minus 1

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5

17,863 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18

229 deaths - no change

17,511 recoveries - plus 19

17,740 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5,843 variant cases - plus 7

5 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has fewer than 300 new cases today for the first time in nine months

The rolling seven-day average of daily cases is down to 479, its lowest point since Sept. 29, 2020

Over two million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

73.40% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.42% of pop.)

At least 2.03 million people are fully vaccinated (13.83%)

11.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 184,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,012 active cases - minus 362

433 people hospitalized - plus 49

540,426 confirmed cases - plus 296

526,440 recovered cases - plus 645

8,974 deaths - plus 13

535,414 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

17,162 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%

318 people in ICU - minus 22

244 people on ventilators - minus 14

20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

140,618 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 678

1,137 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,137 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 2

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

24.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.82% of pop.)

At least 5.15 million people are fully vaccinated (13.54%)

29.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 509,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

15,308 active cases - minus 1,330

1,423 active hospitalizations - plus 15

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 956

1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,935

25,964 deaths - plus 25

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.30 million cumulative cases

597,594 deaths - plus 251

64.6% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

175.98 million cases

3.81 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

