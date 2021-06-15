June 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Brian Gray Photography
June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the Tuesday, June 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by one in Halton today. Halton, however, is reporting it best day of vaccinations ever yesterday with more than 7,700 administered doses.
Ontario has fewer than 300 new cases today for the first time in nine months and the rolling seven-day average of daily cases is down to 479/day - its lowest since September 2020.
Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations are down considerably today, though up in both Ontario and Canada.
Vaccinations continue to go very well, with two million Ontarians and five million Canadians now fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Halton has received a first dose and global vaccinations approach 2.5 billion.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down by one in Halton
- Halton reports it best day of vaccinations ever yesterday with more than 7,700 administered doses
- Rebooking of second doses is now available for everyone (regardless of age and vaccine type) for anyone who's first dose was on or before May 9, 2021
- Oakville will open a new vaccine clinic at the YMCA on Thursday this week
- Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital reports today it now has zero COVID-19 patients
Summary of local vaccinations
- 404,300+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (74% of eligible pop.)
- 428,741 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,700
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 14, 2021.
- 26 active cases - plus 1
- 4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 5,601 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,508 recoveries - plus 3
- 5,572 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1,779 variant cases - no change
- 1 outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 123 active cases - minus 1
- 8 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5
- 17,863 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18
- 229 deaths - no change
- 17,511 recoveries - plus 19
- 17,740 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 5,843 variant cases - plus 7
- 5 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has fewer than 300 new cases today for the first time in nine months
- The rolling seven-day average of daily cases is down to 479, its lowest point since Sept. 29, 2020
- Over two million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated
- 73.40% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 9.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.42% of pop.)
- At least 2.03 million people are fully vaccinated (13.83%)
- 11.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 184,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,012 active cases - minus 362
- 433 people hospitalized - plus 49
- 540,426 confirmed cases - plus 296
- 526,440 recovered cases - plus 645
- 8,974 deaths - plus 13
- 535,414 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 17,162 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%
- 318 people in ICU - minus 22
- 244 people on ventilators - minus 14
- 20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 140,618 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 678
- 1,137 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change
- 4,137 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 2
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has now fully vaccinated more than five million people
- After vaccinating 75% of residents, New Brunswick will finally enter phase one of their reopening effective tomorrow at 12:01 a.m.
- Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July
Summary of national vaccinations
- 24.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.82% of pop.)
- At least 5.15 million people are fully vaccinated (13.54%)
- 29.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 509,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 15,308 active cases - minus 1,330
- 1,423 active hospitalizations - plus 15
- 1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 956
- 1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,935
- 25,964 deaths - plus 25
- Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.30 million cumulative cases
- 597,594 deaths - plus 251
- 64.6% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 175.98 million cases
- 3.81 million people have died worldwide
- At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: