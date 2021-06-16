June 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, June 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville is getting two new vaccine clinics later this week: one permanent opening tomorrow and a pop-up this weekend. Active cases are down in Halton by nearly 20% today.

Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations are down again, as is the number Canada-wide. But (although the daily increases are small) Ontario's number of patients in hospital has risen for the third day in a row.

Ontario did also administer 200,000 vaccine doses in one day for the first time yesterday, and our borders with Manitoba and Quebec have reopened. We are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening for Friday, July 2, 2021.

Vaccinations continue to go very well, with two million Ontarians and just under 5.5 million Canadians now fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Halton has received a first dose, as has nearly 75% of eligible Ontarians.

**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses. 

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays. 

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

  • 13% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
  • 74% have received at least one dose
  • 437,428 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,687

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 15, 2021.

  • 26 active cases - plus 1
  • 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 5,604 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
  • 67 deaths - no change
  • 5,512 recoveries - plus 4
  • 5,579 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
  • 1,780 variant cases - plus 1
  • 1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

  • 105 active cases - minus 18
  • 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
  • 17,870 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7
  • 229 deaths - no change
  • 17,536 recoveries - plus 25
  • 17,775 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases 
  • 5,847 variant cases - plus 4
  • 6 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

  • 9.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.71% of pop.)
  • At least 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated (14.92%)
  • 11.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 202,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

  • 4,662 active cases - minus 350
  • 438 people hospitalized - plus 5
  • 540,810 confirmed cases - plus 384
  • 527,162 recovered cases - plus 722
  • 8,986 deaths - plus 12
  • 536,148 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%
  • 28,076 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.5% 
  • 308 people in ICU - minus 10
  • 242 people on ventilators - minus 2
  • 19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 141,106 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 488
  • 1,141 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 4
  • 4,156 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 19
  • 497 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 54

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

  • 24.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.12% of pop.)
  • At least 5.49 million people are fully vaccinated (14.48%)
  • 30.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 438,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 14,386 active cases - minus 922
  • 1,396 active hospitalizations - minus 29
  • 1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 818
  • 1.36 million recoveries - plus 2,020
  • 25,993 deaths - plus 29
  • Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

  • 33.31 million cumulative cases
  • 597,965 deaths - plus 371
  • 64.7% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
  • Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

  • 176.30 million cases 
  • 3.82 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

