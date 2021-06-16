June 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Wednesday, June 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville is getting two new vaccine clinics later this week: one permanent opening tomorrow and a pop-up this weekend. Active cases are down in Halton by nearly 20% today.

Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations are down again, as is the number Canada-wide. But (although the daily increases are small) Ontario's number of patients in hospital has risen for the third day in a row.

Ontario did also administer 200,000 vaccine doses in one day for the first time yesterday, and our borders with Manitoba and Quebec have reopened. We are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening for Friday, July 2, 2021.

Vaccinations continue to go very well, with two million Ontarians and just under 5.5 million Canadians now fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Halton has received a first dose, as has nearly 75% of eligible Ontarians.

**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

13% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

74% have received at least one dose

437,428 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,687

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 15, 2021.

26 active cases - plus 1

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,604 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

67 deaths - no change

5,512 recoveries - plus 4

5,579 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,780 variant cases - plus 1

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

105 active cases - minus 18

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,870 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

229 deaths - no change

17,536 recoveries - plus 25

17,775 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

5,847 variant cases - plus 4

6 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario administered 200,000 vaccine doses in one day for the first time yesterday

Over two million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

Hospitalizations in Ontario have risen three days in a row, though by small numbers

The provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba reopen today

73.71% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.71% of pop.)

At least 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated (14.92%)

11.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 202,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,662 active cases - minus 350

438 people hospitalized - plus 5

540,810 confirmed cases - plus 384

527,162 recovered cases - plus 722

8,986 deaths - plus 12

536,148 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

28,076 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

308 people in ICU - minus 10

242 people on ventilators - minus 2

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

141,106 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 488

1,141 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 4

4,156 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 19

497 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 54

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada administered its 30 millionth vaccine dose last night

Almost 5.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

New Brunswick will move to Phase 2 of its reopening tomorrow, just one day after beginning Phase One earlier today

More than 15% of a First Nations community in Northern Ontario has been infected with COVID-19 in an outbreak

Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July

Summary of national vaccinations

24.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.12% of pop.)

At least 5.49 million people are fully vaccinated (14.48%)

30.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 438,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

14,386 active cases - minus 922

1,396 active hospitalizations - minus 29

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 818

1.36 million recoveries - plus 2,020

25,993 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.31 million cumulative cases

597,965 deaths - plus 371

64.7% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

176.30 million cases

3.82 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

