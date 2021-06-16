June 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
COVID-19 Update Oakville
This is the Wednesday, June 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville is getting two new vaccine clinics later this week: one permanent opening tomorrow and a pop-up this weekend. Active cases are down in Halton by nearly 20% today.
Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations are down again, as is the number Canada-wide. But (although the daily increases are small) Ontario's number of patients in hospital has risen for the third day in a row.
Ontario did also administer 200,000 vaccine doses in one day for the first time yesterday, and our borders with Manitoba and Quebec have reopened. We are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening for Friday, July 2, 2021.
Vaccinations continue to go very well, with two million Ontarians and just under 5.5 million Canadians now fully vaccinated. Almost 75% of Halton has received a first dose, as has nearly 75% of eligible Ontarians.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Beginning this weekend, Halton Region will be ending their weekday reporting, now only updating new case and vaccination information on weekdays
- Active cases are down by one in Oakville and down by almost 20% in Halton today
- A second Oakville pop-up clinic for youth will occur this weekend at St. Thomas Aquinas school
- Oakville will open a new vaccine clinic at the YMCA beginning tomorrow
- Halton's Medical Officer Dr. Hamidah Meghani has updated isolation requirements in Halton
- For the second straight day, Halton sets a record for daily vaccinations
Summary of local vaccinations
- 13% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 74% have received at least one dose
- 437,428 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,687
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 15, 2021.
- 26 active cases - plus 1
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 5,604 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,512 recoveries - plus 4
- 5,579 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 1,780 variant cases - plus 1
- 1 outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 105 active cases - minus 18
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 17,870 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7
- 229 deaths - no change
- 17,536 recoveries - plus 25
- 17,775 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases
- 5,847 variant cases - plus 4
- 6 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario administered 200,000 vaccine doses in one day for the first time yesterday
- Over two million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated
- Hospitalizations in Ontario have risen three days in a row, though by small numbers
- The provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba reopen today
- 73.71% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 9.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.71% of pop.)
- At least 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated (14.92%)
- 11.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 202,500
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 4,662 active cases - minus 350
- 438 people hospitalized - plus 5
- 540,810 confirmed cases - plus 384
- 527,162 recovered cases - plus 722
- 8,986 deaths - plus 12
- 536,148 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%
- 28,076 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%
- 308 people in ICU - minus 10
- 242 people on ventilators - minus 2
- 19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 141,106 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 488
- 1,141 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 4
- 4,156 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 19
- 497 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 54
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada administered its 30 millionth vaccine dose last night
- Almost 5.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated
- New Brunswick will move to Phase 2 of its reopening tomorrow, just one day after beginning Phase One earlier today
- More than 15% of a First Nations community in Northern Ontario has been infected with COVID-19 in an outbreak
- Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July
Summary of national vaccinations
- 24.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.12% of pop.)
- At least 5.49 million people are fully vaccinated (14.48%)
- 30.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 438,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 14,386 active cases - minus 922
- 1,396 active hospitalizations - minus 29
- 1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 818
- 1.36 million recoveries - plus 2,020
- 25,993 deaths - plus 29
- Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.31 million cumulative cases
- 597,965 deaths - plus 371
- 64.7% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 176.30 million cases
- 3.82 million people have died worldwide
- At least 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: