June 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, June 17, 2021 coronavirus update. More than 75% of all eligible Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine. Oakville opens a new vaccination clinic today and Halton's active cases are down 35% this week and counting.
Ontario administered a record 210,000 vaccine doses yesterday. The province announced today that everyone will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28, 2021, and three more regions have been designated delta variant hotspots, allowing for them to book one week earlier.
Modelling today shows we are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening on Friday, July 2, 2021, but that date likely won't be moved up as some business owners have asked for.
Nearly six million Canadians have now been fully vaccinated, and the NACI is now recommending anyone who got a first dose of AstraZeneca to instead get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. (But that the AstraZeneca is still effective and getting a first dose was the right thing to do.)
Both the percent of Ontario and Canada's vaccinated population is around 65% of the total population. Ontario is slightly behind nationwide first doses but slightly ahead in our second dose efforts. Oakville and Halton is 2-3% ahead of all metrics compared to the provincial and national rates.
**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- More than 75%, or three-quarters, of all eligible Halton residents have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Total active cases in Oakville have dropped by 11 this week and Halton's total by more than 35% this week
- Beginning this weekend, Halton Region will be ending their weekday reporting, now only updating new case and vaccination information on weekdays
- Oakville opens a new vaccine clinic at the YMCA beginning today
- A second Oakville pop-up clinic for youth will occur this weekend at St. Thomas Aquinas school
- Halton's Medical Officer Dr. Hamidah Meghani has updated isolation requirements in Halton
Summary of local vaccinations
- 14% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 75% have received at least one dose
- 445,510 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,082
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 16, 2021.
- 19 active cases - minus 7
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,605 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,519 recoveries - plus 8
- 5,586 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 1,782 variant cases - plus 2
- 1 outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 86 active cases - minus 19
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 17,876 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6
- 229 deaths - no change
- 17,561 recoveries - plus 25
- 17,790 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 5,857 variant cases - plus 10
- 5 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario names three more regions (Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham) as delta variant hotspots; they can begin booking accelerated second doses beginning next week
- Everyone in the province will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28
- After three days of increases, hospitalizations are down by a much greater number today
- There are now more than 500 confirmed delta variant cases in Ontario, but the number is believed to be much higher
- Modelling today reinforces Step 2 is likely to come on July 2, 2021, and not sooner as suggested yesterday
- 74.01% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 9.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.96% of pop.)
- At least 2.35 million people are fully vaccinated (16.08%)
- 11.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 210,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 4,390 active cases - minus 272
- 397 people hospitalized - minus 41
- 541,180 confirmed cases - plus 370
- 527,797 recovered cases - plus 635
- 8,993 deaths - plus 7
- 536,786 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%
- 30,454 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%
- 362 people in ICU - minus 15
- 232 people on ventilators - minus 10
- 17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 141,472 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 366
- 1,144 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 3
- 4,187 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 31
- 586 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 89
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Almost six million Canadians are now fully vaccinated
- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending anyone who got a first dose of AstraZeneca instead get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose
- Cumulative deaths in Canada reached 26,000 early this morning
- The United States is donating one million Moderna doses to Canada, with the shipment arriving sometime tomorrow
- Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July
- Global vaccinations reach 2.5 billion
Summary of national vaccinations
- 24.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.41% of pop.)
- At least 5.89 million people are fully vaccinated (15.50%)
- 30.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 473,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 14,386 active cases - minus 9
- 1,396 active hospitalizations - minus 29
- 1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,056
- 1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,799
- 26,010 deaths - plus 17
- Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.32 million cumulative cases
- 598,301 deaths - plus 336
- 65.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 176.69 million cases
- 3.83 million people have died worldwide
- At least 2.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
