June 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, June 17, 2021 coronavirus update. More than 75% of all eligible Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine. Oakville opens a new vaccination clinic today and Halton's active cases are down 35% this week and counting.

Ontario administered a record 210,000 vaccine doses yesterday. The province announced today that everyone will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28, 2021, and three more regions have been designated delta variant hotspots, allowing for them to book one week earlier.

Modelling today shows we are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening on Friday, July 2, 2021, but that date likely won't be moved up as some business owners have asked for.

Nearly six million Canadians have now been fully vaccinated, and the NACI is now recommending anyone who got a first dose of AstraZeneca to instead get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. (But that the AstraZeneca is still effective and getting a first dose was the right thing to do.)

Both the percent of Ontario and Canada's vaccinated population is around 65% of the total population. Ontario is slightly behind nationwide first doses but slightly ahead in our second dose efforts. Oakville and Halton is 2-3% ahead of all metrics compared to the provincial and national rates.

**Vaccine booking update: As of June 14, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 9, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. According to medical findings, AstraZeneca has shown to be most effective if the wait time is 12 weeks between first and second doses.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

14% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

75% have received at least one dose

445,510 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,082

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 16, 2021.

19 active cases - minus 7

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,605 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,519 recoveries - plus 8

5,586 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,782 variant cases - plus 2

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

86 active cases - minus 19

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,876 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6

229 deaths - no change

17,561 recoveries - plus 25

17,790 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

5,857 variant cases - plus 10

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.96% of pop.)

At least 2.35 million people are fully vaccinated (16.08%)

11.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 210,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,390 active cases - minus 272

397 people hospitalized - minus 41

541,180 confirmed cases - plus 370

527,797 recovered cases - plus 635

8,993 deaths - plus 7

536,786 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

30,454 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

362 people in ICU - minus 15

232 people on ventilators - minus 10

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

141,472 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 366

1,144 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 3

4,187 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 31

586 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 89

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

24.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.41% of pop.)

At least 5.89 million people are fully vaccinated (15.50%)

30.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 473,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

14,386 active cases - minus 9

1,396 active hospitalizations - minus 29

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,056

1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,799

26,010 deaths - plus 17

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.32 million cumulative cases

598,301 deaths - plus 336

65.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

176.69 million cases

3.83 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

