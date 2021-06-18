June 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, June 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Second vaccine dose appointment booking is now open to everyone in Halton who got their first dose on or before May 30, 2021. But active cases today are up in both Oakville and Halton. More than 75% of all eligible Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

Ontario administered over 200,000 vaccine doses for the second straight day. The province says everyone will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28, 2021. New modelling shows we are on track for a likely Step Two in reopening on Friday, July 2, 2021, but that date likely won't be moved up as some business owners have asked for.

More than 2.5 million Ontarians and 6.25 million Canadians have now been fully vaccinated. Closure of the Canada-U.S. border was extended today for an unprecedented 16th time, now until at least July 21, 2021. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says more details about the border reopening will be announced Monday next week.

Both the percent of Ontario and Canada's vaccinated population is around 65% of the total population. Ontario is slightly behind nationwide first doses but slightly ahead in our second dose efforts. Oakville and Halton is 2-3% ahead of all metrics compared to the provincial and national rates.

**Vaccine booking update: Beginning today, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. The NACI of Canada is now recommending those who got a first dose of AstraZeneca get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

15% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

75% have received at least one dose

453,614 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,104

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 17, 2021.

24 active cases - plus 5

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,605 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,521 recoveries - plus 2

5,588 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1,785 variant cases - plus 3

Zero outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

88 active cases - plus 2

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,893 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

229 deaths - no change

17,576 recoveries - plus 15

17,805 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

5,881 variant cases - plus 24

4 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (64.95% of pop.)

At least 2.54 million people are fully vaccinated (17.22%)

12.15 million vaccine doses administered - plus 210,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 18, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,110 active cases - minus 280

378 people hospitalized - minus 19

541,525 confirmed cases - plus 345

528,421 recovered cases - plus 624

8,993 deaths - plus 1

537,414 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

26,643 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%

352 people in ICU - minus 10

221 people on ventilators - minus 11

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

141,700 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 228

1,146 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 2

4,200 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 13

657 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 71

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

24.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.45% of pop.)

At least 6.33 million people are fully vaccinated (16.58%)

31.28 million vaccine doses administered - plus 503,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

12,999 active cases - minus 1,387

1,259 active hospitalizations - minus 37

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,100

1.36 million recoveries - plus 1,803

26,019 deaths - plus 9

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 68.89 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.34 million cumulative cases

598,712 deaths - plus 412

65.1% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 182.72 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

177.10 million cases

3.84 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

