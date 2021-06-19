June 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Saturday, June 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Starting today, Halton Region is no longer posting updates on the weekends. More than 75% of all eligible Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine. 15% of those eligible in Halton are fully vaccinated.

Ontario administered over 200,000 vaccine doses for the third day in a row. The province says everyone will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28, 2021, a key date with delta variant cases continuing to grow.

As of today, 25 million Canadians have now received one or more doses of vaccine, which is 75.4% of the eligible population. Federal government announced today they will acquire enough doses to fully vaccinate everyone by the end of July.

Closure of the Canada-U.S. border was extended yesterday for an unprecedented 16th time, now until at least July 21, 2021. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says more details about the border reopening will be announced Monday next week.

**Vaccine booking update: Beginning today, Halton is booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received a first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. The wait time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can not be vaccinated within 8 weeks, with informed consent. The NACI of Canada is now recommending those who got a first dose of AstraZeneca get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

15% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

75% have received at least one dose

453,614 vaccine doses administered - plus 8,104

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 17, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

24 active cases - plus 5

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,605 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,521 recoveries - plus 2

5,588 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

1,785 variant cases - plus 3

Zero outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

88 active cases - plus 2

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,893 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

229 deaths - no change

17,576 recoveries - plus 15

17,805 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

5,881 variant cases - plus 24

4 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.19% of pop.)

At least 2.72 million people are fully vaccinated (18.42%)

12.36 million vaccine doses administered - plus 213,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,871 active cases - minus 239

336 people hospitalized - minus 42

541,880 confirmed cases - plus 355

529,002 recovered cases - plus 581

9,007 deaths - plus 14

539,009 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

25,368 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%

335 people in ICU - minus 17

221 people on ventilators - no change

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

141,986 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 286

1,154 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 8

4,229 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 29

731 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 71

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.65% of pop.)

At least 6.70 million people are fully vaccinated (17.66%)

31.76 million vaccine doses administered - plus 480,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

12,390 active cases - minus 609

1,201 active hospitalizations - minus 58

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,004

1.37 million recoveries - plus 1,648

26,048 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 65th in global deaths per capita at 69.21 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.34 million cumulative cases

598,713 deaths - plus 412

65.3% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

177.10 million cases

3.84 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

