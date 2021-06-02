June 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand School Reopening Plan

This is the Wednesday, June 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's new cases, confirmed variants, and Halton's recoveries are the same as yesterday. Oakville's active cases are at their lowest since mid-September 2020, and nearly 70% of Halton residents have now received their first vaccine dose.

In Halton Region, youth can now book vaccination appointments, and those 80+ can reschedule second doses to an earlier date starting today.

The provincial stay-at-home order is no longer in effect, but all Ontario students learned today that schools would not go back to in-person classes before September 2021. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement also with a hint that Phase One of Ontario's reopening may begin earlier than the previously announced Monday, June 14.

5.8% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated as Quebec, and Nova Scotia end their lockdown measures. Cumulative cases worldwide reach 170 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Rescheduling second dose appointments in Halton for an earlier date will come online tomorrow morning for people who are 80 years of age and older.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's new cases, confirmed variants, and Halton's recoveries are all the same as yesterday

Nearly 70% of Halton's eligible population has now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Active cases in Oakville are at their lowest since mid-September 2020

Four of the five active outbreaks in Oakville are at undisclosed workplaces

Beginning today, Halton residents age 80 and older can reschedule their second dose appointments to an earlier date

Summary of local vaccinations

340,575+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (69% of eligible pop.)

345,194 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,852

For most of May, Halton Region reported more residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has contacted Halton Region and is still awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 1, 2021.

42 active cases - minus 6

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,552 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

66 deaths - no change

5,444 recoveries - plus 14

5,510 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1,766 variant cases - plus 3

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

205 active cases - minus 21

33 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

17,597 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

225 deaths - no change

17,167 recoveries - plus 46

17,392 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

5,737 variant cases - plus 14

18 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON COVID-19 vaccination program update: As of Monday, May 31, 335,717 Halton residents (68%) have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. To book a vaccination appointment online or for up-to-date information on vaccines, visit https://t.co/VcaFhbS8mm. pic.twitter.com/5QcZYS7Gh1 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) June 1, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (58.10% of pop.)

At least 775,000 people are fully vaccinated

9.34 million vaccine doses administered - plus 139,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

10,664 active cases - minus 1,025

708 people hospitalized - minus 96

532,891 confirmed cases - plus 733

513,436 recovered cases - plus 1,733

8,791 deaths - plus 25

522,227 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.0%

31,768 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

576 people in ICU - minus 7

399 people on ventilators - plus 12

47 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 13

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

127,645 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 938

952 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

2,911 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 44

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

5.8% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to recommend mixing and matching AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines later this week

Nova Scotia ends its lockdown measures today.

The spread of variants abroad could risk Canada's vaccination progress

Cumulative global cases of COVID-19 has reached 170 million

Summary of national vaccinations

22.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (58.37% of pop.)

At least 2.25 million people are fully vaccinated (5.88% of pop.)

24.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 354,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,786 active cases - minus 999

2,279 active hospitalizations - plus 47

1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.33 million recoveries

25,555 deaths - plus 27

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.11 million cumulative cases

592,232 deaths - plus 967

62.9% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

170.81 million cases

3.55 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.58 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide-

