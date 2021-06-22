June 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, June 22, 2021 coronavirus update. With only one reported recovery and eight new cases, active cases are up in Oakville today - that's more new cases today than the last three combined. Hospital and ICU cases in Oakville and Halton continue going down.

Ontario has now vaccinated more than 75% of the eligible population with at least one dose, reaching the last vaccination target needed for Step 3 of the province's "Road to Reopen" plan. Step 2 is still tentatively set for a Friday, July 2 start next week, though no official announcement has been made.

A data review adds a previously unreported 80 new cases and 54 deaths to Ontario's totals, and the number of hospitalizations has been adjusted. More than 20% of all Canadians, meanwhile, are now fully vaccinated, totalling more than 7.7 million people.

The greatest area of concern remains the ever-increasing number of Delta variant cases. Ontario now has over 900, but similarly to the early spread of the alpha variant, the actual count is almost certainly much higher.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today he expects several border measures to be relaxed in the coming weeks and hotel quarantines will end on July 5, 2021 for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from international travel.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

With only one reported recovery and eight new cases, active cases are up in Oakville today

Dr. Hamidah Meghani releases a video talking about the importance of getting your second dose of vaccine

After three outbreak-free days, one is declared at an unnamed Oakville child care centre

Halton Region has now given more than 100,000 second doses of various vaccines, with over 20% of eligible residents now fully vaccinated

Summary of local vaccinations

21% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% have received at least one dose

489,441 vaccine doses administered - plus 9,897

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 21, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

22 active cases - plus 7

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,625 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

67 deaths - no change

5,536 recoveries - plus 1

5,603 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,786 variant cases - no change

1 outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

69 active cases - minus 5

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,934 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9

229 deaths - no change

17,636 recoveries - plus 14

17,865 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

5,894 variant cases - plus 1

3 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has reached the vaccination targets needed for Step 3 of the province's "Road to Reopen" plan; Step 2 is still tentatively set for a July 2 start

A data review adds a previously unreported 80 new cases and 54 deaths to provincial totals

Everyone in the province will be eligible to book a second dose appointment by June 28

More than 70 hospitalizations are added to Ontario's count today, but it comes after Sunday's reduction of patients by 75 (meaning the number is unchanged from the weekend)

75.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.72 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.74% of pop.)

At least 3.14 million people are fully vaccinated (21.26%)

12.86 million vaccine doses administered - plus 199,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,248 active cases - minus 206

334 people hospitalized - plus 73

542,764 confirmed cases - plus 216

530,434 recovered cases - plus 442

9,082 deaths - plus 6

539,516 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

16,784 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.6%

256 people in ICU - minus 12

173 people on ventilators - minus 2

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

142,393 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 178

1,154 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,256 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 2

916 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 29

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.23 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.17% of pop.)

At least 7.71 million people are fully vaccinated (20.21%)

32.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 496,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

10,448 active cases - minus 889

1,115 active hospitalizations - plus 27

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 588

1.37 million recoveries - plus 1,491

26,157 deaths - plus 75

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.32 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.341 million cumulative cases

598,713 deaths - plus 412

62.4% of 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 53.3% are fully vaccinated.

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

178.30 million cases

3.865 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: