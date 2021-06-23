June 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, June 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton administered a record-setting 10,400 vaccine doses yesterday, its best single day yet. Active cases and local hospitalizations are down in Oakville, with only one new case reported today.

Ontario also set a new, one-day total vaccination record: 227,318 doses were administered yesterday, with just over 87% of those shots being second doses. Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss moving up the start dates for steps 2 and 3 of Ontario's reopening; an announcement is expected tomorrow. Vaccination targets for both "steps" were met earlier this week.

The greatest area of concern remains the ever-increasing number of Delta variant cases. Ontario now has over 900, but similarly to the early spread of the alpha variant, the actual count is almost certainly much higher.

Canada has now fully vaccinated more than eight million people, adding more than 1% of the national population to that total every day. The USA has fully vaccinated more than 50% of its population, but today they announced its 600,000th cumulative death from COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville and Halton report drops in active cases

Dr. Hamidah Meghani releases a video talking about the importance of getting your second dose of vaccine

A new outbreak is declared in Halton for the second day in a row

Halton gave a record-setting 10,400 doses of vaccine yesterday, breaking five digits for the first time

The region will administer its 500,000th dose of vaccine later today

Summary of local vaccinations

21% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% have received at least one dose

499,865 vaccine doses administered - plus 10,424

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 22, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

18 active cases - minus 4

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,626 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,541 recoveries - plus 5

5,608 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,793 variant cases - plus 7

1 outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

57 active cases - minus 12

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,937 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 3

229 deaths - no change

17,651 recoveries - plus 15

17,880 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

5,903 variant cases - plus 9

4 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (65.94% of pop.)

At least 3.34 million people are fully vaccinated (22.61%)

13.09 million vaccine doses administered - plus 227,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,032 active cases - minus 216

295 people hospitalized - minus 34

543,019 confirmed cases - plus 255

530,894 recovered cases - plus 460

9,093 deaths - plus 11

539,987 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

27,364 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.2%

251 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 5

190 people on ventilators - minus 12

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario, with some days the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals is likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News is reporting only on ICU patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

142,647 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 254

1,154 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,263 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 7

975 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 59

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 20% of all Canadians are now fully vaccinated (at least 8.15 million people)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday he expects several border measures to be relaxed in the coming weeks - it will be "weeks, not months"

Hotel quarantines will end on July 5, 2021 for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada from international travel

The United States reports 600,000 cumulative deaths from COVID-19

76.20% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

25.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.34% of pop.)

At least 8.15 million people are fully vaccinated (21.45%)

33.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 506,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

10,477 active cases - minus 30

1,115 active hospitalizations - plus 27

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.37 million recoveries - plus 722

26,172 deaths - plus 15

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.32 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.39 million cumulative cases

600,086 deaths - plus 373

62.6% of those age 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

178.83 million cases

3.88 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

