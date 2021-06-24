June 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Power Boat Club Oakville Power Boat Club on 16 Mile Creek

This is the Thursday, June 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports only one new case today, the only new reported case in all of Halton.

Halton administered its 500,000th cumulative dose of vaccine late yesterday. However, a new hospital case was added and two unnamed workplaces in Halton have opened new outbreaks in the last two days.

Premier Doug Ford announced today that, in light of low cases, good metrics and high vaccination numbers, Ontario is moving up the start of Step Two in Reopening to next Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Vaccination targets for both step two and three were met earlier this week. Ontario also set a one-day total vaccination record for the second day in a row.

The greatest area of concern remains the ever-increasing number of Delta variant cases. Ontario's total is now over 1,000 confirmed cases, but similarly to the early spread of the alpha variant, the actual count is almost certainly much higher.

Canada has now fully vaccinated more than 8.5 million people, adding more than 1% of the national population to that total every day. The USA has fully vaccinated more than 50% of its population, but they have also announced its 600,000th cumulative death from COVID-19.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports only one new case today - the only new reported case in all of Halton

Halton administers its 500,000th cumulative dose of vaccine

Dr. Hamidah Meghani releases a video talking about the importance of getting your second dose of vaccine

Two unnamed workplaces in Halton have opened new outbreaks in the last two days

Halton Healthcare has launched their COVID care at home program

Summary of local vaccinations

24% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% have received at least one dose

510,089 vaccine doses administered - plus 10,124

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 23, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

17 active cases - minus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,627 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,543 recoveries - plus 2

5,610 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

1,798 variant cases - plus 5

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

52 active cases - minus 5

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,938 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 1

229 deaths - no change

17,657 recoveries - plus 6

17,886 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,921 variant cases - plus 18

5 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.77 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.12% of pop.)

At least 3.55 million people are fully vaccinated (23.95%)

13.32 million vaccine doses administered - plus 229,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,938 active cases - minus 94

284 people hospitalized - minus 11

543,315 confirmed cases - plus 296

531,278 recovered cases - plus 384

9,099 deaths - plus 6

540,377 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

29,514 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.1%

249 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 2

189 people on ventilators - minus 1

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario, with some days the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals is likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News is reporting only on ICU patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

142,925 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 278

1,156 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 2

4,270 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 7

1,056 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 81

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada fall below 10,000 nationwide

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he expects several border measures to be relaxed in the coming weeks - it will be "weeks, not months"

The United States reports 600,000 cumulative deaths from COVID-19

76.20% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

25.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.50% of pop.)

At least 8.66 million people are fully vaccinated (22.72%)

34.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 539,500

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

9,455 active cases - minus 1,022

1,020 active hospitalizations - minus 95

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.37 million recoveries - plus 1,896

26,187 deaths - plus 15

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.32 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.41 million cumulative cases

600,442 deaths - plus 356

62.8% of those age 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

179.24 million cases

3.89 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: