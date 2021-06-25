June 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash Assessment Centre OTMH COVID-19

This is the Friday, June 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville today, even though the total is down across Halton. With a record-smashing 11,000+ doses administered yesterday, more than 25% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario also set a new daily vaccination record yesterday, doing it for the third day in a row. Today's total was nearly 250,000 doses province wide in a single day. Five public health units reported zero new cases today.

Premier Doug Ford announced yesterday that, in light of low cases, good metrics and high vaccination numbers, Ontario is moving up the start of Step Two in Reopening to next Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Vaccination targets for both step two and three were met earlier this week.

The greatest area of concern remains the ever-increasing number of Delta variant cases. Ontario's total is now almost 1,100 confirmed cases, but similarly to the early spread of the alpha variant, the actual count is almost certainly much higher.

Active cases in Canada have fallen below 10,000 nationwide, with nearly nine million people fully vaccinated. The USA has fully vaccinated more than 50% of its population, and new CDC numbers count that 98.5% of the new COVID-19 deaths being reported in the country are from unvaccinated patients.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than 25% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated

Dr. Hamidah Meghani releases a video talking about the importance of getting your second dose of vaccine

Two unnamed workplaces in Halton have opened new outbreaks in the last two days

Halton Healthcare has launched their COVID care at home program

Summary of local vaccinations

26% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% have received at least one dose

521,413 vaccine doses administered - plus 11,324

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 24, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

20 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,631 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - no change

5,544 recoveries - plus 1

5,611 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

1,798 variant cases - no change

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

47 active cases - minus 5

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,945 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

229 deaths - no change

17,669 recoveries - plus 12

17,898 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,922 variant cases - plus 1

5 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.80 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.31% of pop.)

At least 3.75 million people are fully vaccinated (25.43%)

13.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 246,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,899 active cases - minus 39

275 people hospitalized - minus 9

543,571 confirmed cases - plus 256

531,571 recovered cases - plus 293

9,101 deaths - plus 2

540,672 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

26,561 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

231 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 18

173 people on ventilators - minus 16

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario, with some days the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals is likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News is reporting only on ICU patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,035 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 110

1,161 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 5

4,270 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - no change

1,080 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 24

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada fall below 10,000 nationwide

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he expects several border measures to be relaxed in the coming weeks - it will be "weeks, not months"

More than 98.5% of new deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are from unvaccinated people

76.55% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Only 22.6% of the world's population has one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

25.41 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.65% of pop.)

At least 8.85 million people are fully vaccinated (23.84%)

34.50 million vaccine doses administered - plus 430,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

9,455 active cases - minus 1,022

999 active hospitalizations - minus 21

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.37 million recoveries - plus 1,007

26,194 deaths - plus 7

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.32 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.41 million cumulative cases

600,442 deaths - plus 356

62.8% of those age 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

179.68 million cases

3.89 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

