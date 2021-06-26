June 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Go Parkade Oakville Go parkade

This is the Saturday, June 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Starting today, youth in Halton and the nine other Ontario hotspots can book an accelerated second vaccine dose appointment. Everyone province-wide will be eligible to book their second dose appointments in two days, on Monday, June 28.

For the fourth day in a row, Ontario set a new daily vaccination record. Yesterday's total surpassed 250,000 administered doses in a single day. More than a dozen public health units reported two or fewer new cases today.

Delta variant cases continue rising, and pose the greatest future threat. Ontario's total has doubled in the last two weeks, and today the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) warns there could be a COVID-19 resurgence this fall if the delta variant becomes Canada's dominant strain.

Active cases in Canada have fallen below 10,000 nationwide, with nearly nine million people fully vaccinated. New CDC numbers show 98.5% of the new COVID-19 deaths being reported in the USA are from unvaccinated patients.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than 25% of eligible Halton residents are now fully vaccinated

Dr. Hamidah Meghani releases a video talking about the importance of getting your second dose of vaccine

Two unnamed workplaces in Halton have opened new outbreaks in the last two days

Summary of local vaccinations

26% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% have received at least one dose

521,413 vaccine doses administered - plus 11,324

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 24, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

20 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,631 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - no change

5,544 recoveries - plus 1

5,611 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

1,798 variant cases - no change

1 outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

47 active cases - minus 5

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,945 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

229 deaths - no change

17,669 recoveries - plus 12

17,898 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,922 variant cases - plus 1

5 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON COVID-19 vaccination update: As of Thursday, June 24, 423,305 Halton residents 12+ (77%) have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine and 144,157 (26%) have received both doses. To learn more or book a vaccination appointment online, visit https://t.co/4Ow3GKupr0 pic.twitter.com/SwadZc5EV2 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) June 25, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.83 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.50% of pop.)

At least 3.97 million people are fully vaccinated (26.95%)

13.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 256,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 26, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,729 active cases - minus 170

273 people hospitalized - minus 2

543,917 confirmed cases - plus 346

532,074 recovered cases - plus 503

9,114 deaths - plus 13

541,188 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

25,626 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.1%

227 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

157 people on ventilators - minus 16

15 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario, with some days the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals is likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News is reporting only on ICU patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,150 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 115

1,195 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 34

4,385 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 115

1,126 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 46

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (66.83% of pop.)

At least 9. million people are fully vaccinated (25.31%)

35.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 540,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

8,919 active cases - minus 536

967 active hospitalizations - minus 32

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.37 million recoveries - plus 793

26,214 deaths - plus 20

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.32 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.43 million cumulative cases

601,221 deaths - plus 779

63.0% of those age 12+ have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 183.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

179.68 million cases

3.89 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: