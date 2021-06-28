June 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, June 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton has the fourth-highest number of confirmed Delta Variant cases (64) in Ontario. Only Peel with 416, Toronto with 377, and Waterloo with 302 Delta cases have more than Halton. As of June 22, the Delta variant cases accounted for 48% of new daily cases reported today.

Hospitalizations in Halton remain low, with two patients being treated at OTMH and a total of six being treated in the region's hospitals. Ontario hospitals recorded an increase of 15 new patients, but a decline in those needing acute care in an ICU and or are on ventilators. Canada recorded 66 fewer patients requiring hospital care.

New cases reported per week per 100,000 are 7.4 in Halton, down 41.3% over the past two weeks, and Ontario recorded 13.2 down 23.3%.

Over 164,000 Halton residents are fully vaccinated, or 32% of eligible people. Two percent of Halton residents are receiving their second vaccination per day. The number of people receiving their first dose dropped significantly in Halton; however, 79% of eligible Halton residents have received their first dose.

After administering 180,000 plus doses on June 27, Ontario has fully vaccinated 33.4% of eligible people, and 76.4% of those eligible have received one dose.

Canada administered 380,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, and now, 76% plus of eligible Canadians have received one dose, and 38% plus are fully inoculated (10.24 million people). Compared to the US, 63.3% of those eligible have received their first dose, and 54.2% are fully inoculated. If the US can not increase its vaccination numbers, American may not be able to stop a fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Over the next two months, as many jurisdictions begin to ease public health measures, we expect cases to continue to decline nationally. However, with current rates of vaccination and the increased transmissibility and severity of the Delta variant, resurgence is still possible if easing of public health measures proceeds too quickly and in-person contact rates across the community increase by 50% or more," stated Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking second vaccinations for all residents who received the first dose of any first dose vaccine on or before May 30, 2021. Everyone in Ontario, including Halton, can book their second appointment beginning Monday, June 28.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. Those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can now be vaccinated within eight weeks with informed consent. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

32% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

78% have received at least one dose

553,118 vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 26, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

22 active cases - plus 2

2 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,637 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,548 recoveries - plus 4

5,615 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,807 variant cases - plus 9

2 outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

46 active cases - minus 1

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

17,965 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

229 deaths - no change

17,690 recoveries - plus 21

17,919 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,938 variant cases - plus 16

4 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.88 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.40% of eligible pop.)

At least 4.32 million people are fully vaccinated (33.4% of eligible)

14.2 million vaccine doses administered - plus 180,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 28, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,506 active cases - minus 119

218 people hospitalized - plus 15

544,414 confirmed cases - plus 210

532,779 recovered cases - plus 326

9,129 deaths - plus 3

541,188 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

13,071 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

224 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 6

158 people on ventilators - minus 7

12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC) - as of June 22

143,350 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 83

1,273 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 68

4,428 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 35

1,629 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 286

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose

At least 10.24 million people are fully vaccinated

35.8 million vaccine doses administered - plus 360,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

8,435 active cases - minus 103

907 active hospitalizations - minus 66

1.413 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 530

1.37 million recoveries - plus 620

26,231 deaths - plus 13

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.57 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.43 million cumulative cases

601,506 deaths - plus 779

63.3% of those aged 12+ have received at least one vaccination dose

54.2% of those aged 12+ are fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 184 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

180.81 million cases

3.923 million people have died worldwide

23% of the world's population has received at least one dose

At least 2.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

